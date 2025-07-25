How Shweta Tiwari stays in shape at 44: 'Whenever I try to do yoga'

Despite her hectic schedule, Shweta stuck to her meals.

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari continues to stun fans with her stunning and youthful looks at 44. The actress, who often gets compared with her 24-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari, recently revealed the secret behind her fitness and age-reversing mantra on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's YouTube channel.

Shweta Tiwari's fitness secret

Speaking about her health and fitness, Shweta revealed, “I've started doing Pilates, it's been about two months now. I also go for walks and do a bit of weight training. It's limited at the moment, but I'll be back at it fully.”

When asked about yoga, Shweta laughed and admitted, "Whenever I try to do yoga and close my eyes, I start thinking, oh, I have to buy groceries, do the laundry, and all sorts of other things."

The actress's dietician, Dr Kinita Patel, revealed in a 2021 interview with News18 that the actress is extremely disciplined about working out and her meals. Despite her hectic schedule, Shweta stuck to her meals. "We closely monitored her food intake, even while she was on set. Every meal was planned in advance. Shweta ensured her workouts and diet stayed on track. If a scene required her to eat something on screen, she would call me to discuss it first. She made sure to stick to foods that fit within her dietary plan."

