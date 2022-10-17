How did Shehnaaz Gill lose 12kg in 6 months? Know about her fitness journey

Photo: (Shehnaaz/ Instagram)

Shahnaz Gill, who ruled the hearts of people with 'Bigg Boss 13', is making a splash with her success. She will be soon seen in the Salman Khan's 'kisikabhai kisikajaan'. Katrina Kaif of Punjab, who looks quite fit, has worked hard to get herself in shape. Shehnaaz was known for her chubby face in Bigg Boss.

According to media reports, when Shehnaaz participated in 'Bigg Boss 13', her weight was 67 kg. But later Shehnaaz surprised everyone with her transformation. Shahnaz had reduced12 kg in just 6 months.

Shehnaaz Gill did not eat chocolate, ice cream, junk and processed food at all during her weight loss journey. Apart from this, she gave up on non-veg food. According to Shahnaz, she stopped eating outside food, due to which it became easy for her to lose those kilos.

Shahnaz first made a diet plan for weight loss. She used to eat home-cooked food only. Leaving spicy and fried food, took a simple diet.

Shahnaz did not experiment with food while losing weight. Rather, she took the same type of diet every day. She just kept a track of how many calories she was taking.

She also said she did not go for an extreme workout. She just was a bit strict with her diet.

During one of her interviews, Shahnaz told the fans that she first takes her turmeric water after getting up in the morning. She has also started drinking apple cider vinegar. After breakfast, she sometimes eats green moong dal, dosa or fenugreek paratha. And, she takes a high-protein breakfast.

Shehnaz said in one of her interviews, 'If someone offers me something to eat, then I know that I have to refuse that to maintain my fitness. I can't eat to please someone.