How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning hearts with her latest wedding photos with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, but fans are also curious about her 2017 wedding outfit from her marriage to Naga Chaitanya. Here’s how she recycled her original gown into a powerful fashion statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again stolen the spotlight after posting her wedding photos with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The intimate ceremony held at the Ling Bhairavi Temple, fans admire her deep red silk saree, heritage jewellery, and striking ring. But as her new bridal photos go viral, a familiar question has resurfaced about Samantha’s wedding dress from her marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha’s 2017 wedding dress: A special memory

In October 2017, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in Goa. She wore a stunning white gown designed by her close friend, Kresha Bajaj. Known for its intricate embroidery and personalised details, the outfit held significant emotional value for Samantha. However, in 2021, she went through a public divorce from Chaitanya.

Recycling the gown into a bold new look

In 2023, Samantha surprised fans by completely transforming her original wedding gown. The once delicate white bridal outfit was redesigned into a black dress.

The transformed gown first made its public appearance at the Elle Sustainability Awards in April 2024. Fans quickly labelled it a 'revenge dress,' drawing parallels to Princess Diana’s famous post-divorce look.

Designer Kresha Bajaj, who originally crafted the gown in 2016, took on the challenge of reworking it. She preserved the detailed floral and crystal embroidery from the original dress, but reimagined it in a new silhouette. The fabric was dyed black, the design was modernised, and the sentimental motifs were thoughtfully incorporated into a refreshed form.

