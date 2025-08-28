How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Gaurav Khanna, known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa and winner of Celebrity MasterChef India, has entered Bigg Boss 19. Media estimates place his net worth in a broad range driven by acting fees, reality-show earnings and brand work.

From TV star to reality show favourite

Gaurav Khanna is not a new name for Indian television fans. He became a household name with his powerful role as Anuj Kapadia in the hit serial Anupamaa. His on-screen charm and heartwarming chemistry with co-star Rupali Ganguly made him one of the most admired TV actors in recent years, winning him immense popularity among audiences.

But acting isn’t his only claim to fame. The actor also showcased his talent in the kitchen when he participated in Celebrity MasterChef India and went on to win the competition. This victory proved his versatility, showing that he is not just a great performer on screen but also a skilled cook. It further expanded his fan following and made him a household favourite beyond the television world.

Now, his journey has taken another exciting turn as he enters Bigg Boss 19, one of India’s most controversial and talked-about reality shows. His presence in the show has already generated buzz, with fans eager to see a different side of him.

Lifestyle and n et w orth

So, how rich is Gaurav Khanna? According to entertainment reports, his net worth is estimated between Rs 8-15 crore. His income mainly comes from television projects, reality shows, endorsements, and investments.

For his TV roles, he is said to charge several lakhs per episode. His MasterChef win added to his earnings, and with Bigg Boss 19, his market value is expected to rise further.

In terms of lifestyle, Gaurav Khanna resides in a stylish apartment in Mumbai, owns a few cars, and loves travelling with his family. Despite living a comfortable life, he remains grounded and maintains strong connections with his hometown, Kanpur. His balanced lifestyle and steady growth in the entertainment industry make him one of the most inspiring names on television today.