How Ranbir Kapoor maintains his well-built physique at 43: Look at his daily diet plan and workout routine

Ranbir Kapoor once went without eating roti for 1.5 years to maintain his lean physique. At 43, the actor follows a protein-rich, balanced diet with eggs, grilled meat, vegetables, and healthy snacks, combined with weight training and cardio, to stay chiselled and maintain his iconic Bollywood body.
Ranbir Kapoor has long been admired not only for his acting prowess but also for his lean, well-built physique that continues to inspire fans even at 43. Over the years, the actor has followed strict diets and fitness regimens to maintain his toned body. In a candid revelation, Ranbir once shared that he gave up eating roti for nearly 1.5 years to stay in shape for a film role. His dedication highlights just how disciplined he is when it comes to diet and fitness.
Like many Bollywood actors, Ranbir Kapoor tailors his diet according to the roles he plays. Avoiding roti for such a long time reflects his commitment to cutting out high-carbohydrate foods when necessary. Instead, he focused on proteins, healthy fats, and nutrient-dense meals that fuelled his workouts while keeping him lean.
Ranbir’s current diet plan is balanced, wholesome, and designed to support his high-energy lifestyle. Here’s a breakdown of what he typically consumes in a day:

Ranbir Kapoor’s well-built frame is not just about food discipline but also his fitness routine. He trains with a mix of weightlifting, core exercises, functional training, and cardio. His consistency in combining workouts with nutrition is what helps him stay in peak shape, even in his 40s.
Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to avoid roti for 1.5 years is just one example of the sacrifices he makes for his craft and fitness. His diet today is a balance of protein-rich foods, vegetables, and healthy fats, proving that discipline and mindful eating are key to maintaining a fit body at any age.