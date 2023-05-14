How Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming Mother's Day post with Sonia Gandhi is winning the internet

Mother's Day is a day that is incredibly important all around the world because it gives people a special chance to recognise and appreciate the unselfish love and care that mothers and other motherly figures give to their children.

On this special occassion, several public figures shared a picture with their mothers with a heartfelt message.

But, it was Rahul Gandhi whose Instagram post compelety awwed us.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, wished all the moms a happy Mother's Day and thanked them for exemplifying the virtue of selfless love.

The Congress leader shared a photo of himself with mother Sonia Gandhi, the Rai Bareli MP on Instagram and Facebook with a heartfelt caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers! You inspire us and show us the true meaning of selfless love,” he wrote.

We all know how close Rahul Gandhi is with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Few months back, a video of Rahul sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother is doing rounds on the internet. The duo share a laugh while interacting with senior Congress leader Ambika Soni.