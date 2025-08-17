'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

Neha Dhupia says her 23 kg postpartum transformation came from steady, sustainable habits, not quick fixes.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

How Neha Dhupia transformed herself post pregnancy, dropping 23 kg with consistency, not shortcuts

Neha Dhupia, the actor and television host, has been refreshingly candid about her postpartum weight journey, revealing that she lost about 23 kg through a mix of consistent movement and modest dietary changes. Now in her mid-40s, Dhupia says the transformation was not instant or extreme; instead it was the result of routines she could maintain alongside parenting duties and work commitments.

A steady, sustainable approach

Untitled-design-1Dhupia shared that she prioritised breastfeeding in the months after childbirth and only later began a calorie-deficit plan during the lockdown phase. She described a four-year period of losing and regaining weight before finding a pattern that worked. Her message to followers has been simple and blunt: there are no shortcuts, show up consistently, even on the days you don’t feel like it.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals her fitness mantra, inspired by mother Neetu Kapoor’s discipline, 'My mother always tells me...'

Diet, movement and mental wellbeing

Untitled-design-2Rather than strict or punitive regimens, Dhupia adopted easy, long-term tweaks: reducing sugar, cutting down fried foods and limiting gluten while keeping meals broadly balanced. She prefers running to regular gym sessions and chooses activities that fit around family life. Small lifestyle rules, like family dinners at 7pm and a later breakfast with her husband, helped structure her eating and made the routine sustainable. Dhupia also links improved fitness to better energy and mental wellness, saying being healthier helps her keep up with her children.

Health experts increasingly back such measured approaches for postpartum weight management, recommending realistic goals, balanced nutrition and gradual increases in activity over rapid-loss tactics. Dhupia’s narrative underscores patience, self-compassion and consistency as the most reliable tools for long-term change.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
