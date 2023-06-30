How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg, know his weight loss, diet, workout

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani became an inspiration a few years back when he lost 108 kg in the year 2016. Anant Ambani, over the years, has again regained the weight that he had lost. Today, we will tell you how Anant Ambani managed to lose weight with his diet and workout and also tell you how he regained it all again.

How Anant Ambani lost 108 kg: Know diet and workout plan

Back in 2016, Anant Ambani's dramatic weight loss transformation took the internet by storm. Reports state that Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs naturally in just 18 months. He used to exercise for 5-6 hours daily which included a 21 km walk, yoga, weight training, functional training, and cardio.

Anant Ambani also followed a zero-sugar, high-protein and low-fat, low-carb diet for weight loss. He was consuming 1200-1400 calories every day.

His diet included fresh green vegetables, pulses, sprouts, and dairy products such as cheese and milk. Along with this, he also completely avoided junk food during this period.

How did Anant Ambani regain the weight?

Back in 2017, Nita Ambani revealed in an interview that Anant Ambani was highly asthmatic and was put on steroids, which led to his weight gain. Nita Ambani also revealed that Anant Ambani “suffers from obesity."

Photos of Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony went viral on social media and that is when netizens became curious to know how he gained back those kilos. Anant Ambani is enagaged to Radhika Merchant. Their engagement ceremony took place in January at the Ambani residence Antilia.