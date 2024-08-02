Twitter
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

How much water you should drink each day?

Individual water needs vary, and while staying hydrated is essential, it's important to listen to your body to avoid both dehydration and overhydration.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

How much water you should drink each day?
How much water should I drink daily to stay hydrated?
Water is essential for many bodily functions, such as maintaining electrolyte balance, improving metabolism, removing toxins through urination, and regulating body temperature. People often recommend drinking eight glasses of water daily to stay hydrated. However, this may not be suitable for everyone. So, how much water should you drink each day?

Several factors influence a person's water needs. For instance, individuals living in hot climates or those who exercise regularly need to drink more water. Muscle tissue contains more water than fat tissue, so people with higher muscle mass require more water. Larger individuals also typically need more water to stay properly hydrated. Physical activity increases water loss through sweat and breathing, so more intense or prolonged exercise demands higher water intake.

Hot and humid climates lead to increased sweating, raising water needs. High altitudes can cause faster breathing and increased urine production, both of which increase water requirements. Conditions like fever, diarrhea, and vomiting also result in higher water loss and thus require greater fluid intake. Consuming high amounts of salt or protein increases the body’s need for water. Pregnant and breastfeeding women need extra fluids to support the baby and milk production.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), people should aim to drink six to eight glasses of fluids like water and sugar-free drinks, including tea and coffee, daily. However, this amount may need to be adjusted for those who are pregnant, living in hot climates, very active, or recovering from illness. Essentially, you should drink enough fluids throughout the day so that your urine is clear and pale yellow.

Personal factors play a significant role in determining the right amount of water for you. It is important to listen to your body’s signals. You might need more or less than eight glasses of water a day. A study published in the Science journal in 2022 found that drinking eight glasses of water daily might be too much for many people. The research suggested that about half of our daily water intake comes from food, so people might only need about 1.5 to 1.8 liters of water daily.

While staying hydrated is crucial, overhydration can also pose problems. Drinking too much water can dilute sodium levels in the blood, leading to a condition called hyponatremia, which can be life-threatening. Overhydration puts extra strain on the kidneys to excrete the excess water and can disrupt the balance of electrolytes, affecting nerve and muscle function. It can cause cells to swell, potentially leading to brain swelling (cerebral edema) and other tissue swelling. Symptoms of overhydration include nausea and vomiting.

In conclusion, individual water needs vary based on many factors, such as health conditions and environmental factors. Staying adequately hydrated is vital, but it’s just as important to listen to your body and adjust your water intake accordingly to maintain health.

 

 

