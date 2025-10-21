How much protein should Indian women eat? Nutritionist analyses Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 100 g protein diet

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'

Facing delays in PF, pension or tax refunds? Here's step-by-step guide for using CPGRAMS to resolve grievances, what it is

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...

CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...

Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs

iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed

Sleeping just 2 hours a night? Here’s how it damages your body and mind

Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this special festival

Bhai Dooj 2025: Shubh tilak muhurat and heartwarming story behind this festival

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

How much protein should Indian women eat? Nutritionist analyses Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 100 g protein diet

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says an average Indian woman needs 60 to 80 g of protein daily. Balanced meals, good gut health, and a gradual increase in intake ensure effective absorption and overall wellness.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

How much protein should Indian women eat? Nutritionist analyses Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 100 g protein diet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients for our body; it supports energy, builds muscles, improves metabolism, and strengthens hair and skin. Yet, many Indian women are unsure about how much protein they actually require each day.

In a recent podcast, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sat down with nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary to discuss how much protein is ideal for Indian women, and how it can be consumed correctly.

Samantha’s Protein Intake and Expert Insight

During the conversation, Samantha revealed that she consumes about 100 grams of protein daily. Weighing around 50 kilograms, she explained, 'I take 100 g of protein, and I am 50 kg.'

Responding to this, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary clarified that the right amount of protein depends on factors such as body weight, activity level, and overall health. For most Indian women, who typically weigh around 55 to 60 kilograms, the ideal daily protein intake ranges between 60 to 80 grams.

She further explained, 'You can absolutely achieve this with balanced meals spread throughout the day. If you include a good-quality protein powder, reaching 80 g becomes much easier.'

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opts out of Bollywood projects after myositis diagnosis? Actor's rep says THIS

Vegetarian protein sources

Rashi also shed light on a common misconception that all protein sources are equal. She explained that vegetarian protein sources often contain higher amounts of carbohydrates and fats compared to animal-based proteins. 'Veg protein sources usually come with more carbs and sometimes fats for the same amount of protein, so build your plate wisely,' she advised.

Some nutritious vegetarian protein options include:

  • Moong dal chilla
  • Paneer or tofu
  • Greek yoghurt
  • Oats and nuts
  • Chickpeas and lentils

The role of gut health in protein absorption

While protein is crucial, Rashi highlighted that gut health plays a major role. Not everyone can suddenly start consuming large amounts of protein, especially if the gut isn’t strong enough to handle it.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her latest 'strict' diet, eats same meal everyday with no...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note
FIR against Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide
'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seeing Rohit Sharma munch during rain delay goes viral
'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seein
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, ritual
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Russian President accusing Moscow of no intention to end the war: 'Putin cannot be stopped...'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Russian President...
BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day, market cap reaches...
BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE