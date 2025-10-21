How much protein should Indian women eat? Nutritionist analyses Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 100 g protein diet

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says an average Indian woman needs 60 to 80 g of protein daily. Balanced meals, good gut health, and a gradual increase in intake ensure effective absorption and overall wellness.

Protein is one of the most essential nutrients for our body; it supports energy, builds muscles, improves metabolism, and strengthens hair and skin. Yet, many Indian women are unsure about how much protein they actually require each day.

In a recent podcast, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sat down with nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary to discuss how much protein is ideal for Indian women, and how it can be consumed correctly.

Samantha’s Protein Intake and Expert Insight

During the conversation, Samantha revealed that she consumes about 100 grams of protein daily. Weighing around 50 kilograms, she explained, 'I take 100 g of protein, and I am 50 kg.'

Responding to this, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary clarified that the right amount of protein depends on factors such as body weight, activity level, and overall health. For most Indian women, who typically weigh around 55 to 60 kilograms, the ideal daily protein intake ranges between 60 to 80 grams.

She further explained, 'You can absolutely achieve this with balanced meals spread throughout the day. If you include a good-quality protein powder, reaching 80 g becomes much easier.'

Vegetarian p rotein s ources

Rashi also shed light on a common misconception that all protein sources are equal. She explained that vegetarian protein sources often contain higher amounts of carbohydrates and fats compared to animal-based proteins. 'Veg protein sources usually come with more carbs and sometimes fats for the same amount of protein, so build your plate wisely,' she advised.

Some nutritious vegetarian protein options include:

Moong dal chilla

Paneer or tofu

Greek yoghurt

Oats and nuts

Chickpeas and lentils

The r ole of g ut h ealth in p rotein a bsorption

While protein is crucial, Rashi highlighted that gut health plays a major role. Not everyone can suddenly start consuming large amounts of protein, especially if the gut isn’t strong enough to handle it.

