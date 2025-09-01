Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

How much does Gauri Khan charge for interior design? Her fees for luxury spaces revealed

Gauri Khan, Bollywood’s star designer, has become the go-to name for luxury interiors and here’s what she charges for transforming elite spaces.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

How much does Gauri Khan charge for interior design? Her fees for luxury spaces revealed
Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has carved out her own successful identity as a celebrity interior designer. Over the years, she has transformed luxury homes, high-profile offices, and even upscale restaurants, creating a niche at the very top of India’s design market. Her clientele includes business tycoons and Bollywood’s elite and her fee reflects that exclusivity.

What she charges

Reports suggest that Gauri Khan's consultation fee alone can start around Rs 6 lakh. According to Interiors A To Z, for larger projects, her charges often range between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 crore, depending on the scale and detailing involved. And when it comes to full-fledged luxury villas, her fee can reportedly soar up to a staggering Rs 10 crore. Apart from complete projects, she also retails exclusive furniture and décor under her label, with many pieces priced in the lakhs.

Why clients pay the premium

So why do clients happily pay these hefty sums? Beyond her creativity and design vision, Gauri Khan brings a sense of brand value and star power that is unmatched. Her signature style blends luxury with warmth, while her access to top artisans and curated global collections ensures her projects stand apart. For many high-profile homeowners, hiring Khan isn’t just about interiors, it’s about making a statement.

From starting small to now leading Gauri Khan Designs, she has redefined interior design in India’s luxury space. On her own terms, Gauri Khan has built a name that shines just as bright as her superstar husband’s, turning her into the go-to designer for the country’s rich and famous.

