How momos travelled to India? History, origin

Momos are a very popular dish in India. Be it veg or non-veg, the craze of people of all ages regarding momos is worth watching. This is such a dish that you will find it everywhere, not only in street vendors but also in busy markets, offices and malls. As street foods, the love of children, youth and elders for momos is something else.

Be it school or college, office or mall, you will definitely see momos stalls around these places. Be it summer or winter, people's enthusiasm for eating momos remains the same in every season. Do you know how long momos have travelled to reach India? Your delicious, flavourful and spicy momos have to travel more than 3000 kms to be included in your taste.

Where is momos a dish and how did it reach India?

Momos is a Tibetan dish. It is influenced by Malpua of China. Momos travelled to India via Nepal. Momos have made inroads in the cities through the North Eastern states and have joined the ranks of the most popular street food. Momos are also very popular in the hilly states of Uttarakhand and Himachal. However, it is also said that momos were made in China even before Tibet. But there its form was different. Momos literally means steamed bread.

It is also said that the dish of momos was first made in Lhasa, Tibet. After this, the ingredients of this dish kept changing. When momos went to Nepal from Tibet, the method and ingredients of making them got a little different. The meaning of momos in the Oxford dictionary is described as a steamed Tibetan dish, which is prepared by mixing meat and vegetables. Momos dishes were first found in Nepal in Kathmandu.

It is believed that traders from Tibet brought momos to Kathmandu from there. However, it is a bit difficult to find exact information regarding the origin of the momos dish. Actually, there has been Chinese and Mongol influence on the culture and food of Tibet, so it is said that momos also came to Tibet from China. This dish is made in steam.

Momos are the most eaten in Tibet. In Shillong, momos are prepared with meat and the momos here are also very famous. Apart from Shillong, momos are also very popular in Arunachal. Here this dish is eaten with gusto. Here it is made with mustard leaves and other vegetables so that it can prove beneficial for health. Momos are called Dimsim in China. Here it is made by adding other vegetables to the meat. That is, these things are filled inside the momos. Apart from this, the trend of eating momos fried in oil is also increasing these days. The trend of fried momos has increased in Delhi and other cities.

