Add DNA as a Preferred Source
LIFESTYLE

LIFESTYLE

How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips

Katrina Kaif reveals her simple makeup tricks that keep her skin glowing, fresh, and flawless every day.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips
Katrina Kaif has always been admired for her flawless and radiant skin. Recently, the Bollywood star shared some of her favourite makeup tricks that keep her looking fresh, subtle, and effortlessly beautiful. These hacks are not complicated and can be easily added to any daily makeup routine.

The best part is? They focus on enhancing natural beauty rather than covering it up. Here’s a breakdown of Katrina Kaif’s simple yet effective makeup secrets.

Hydrate your skin before makeup

Before doing makeup, Katrina ensures her skin is well-moisturised. A lightweight moisturiser or hydrating primer helps create a smooth base for foundation. This step not only prevents dryness but also ensures that makeup lasts longer and sits beautifully on the skin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Choose a lightweight foundation

Katrina avoids heavy foundations and instead opts for a light base also allows the skin to breathe. To achieve a natural finish, she blends foundation with a beauty sponge. The result is a radiant look that feels comfortable all day long.

Brighten under the eyes

Dark circles can make the face look tired. Katrina uses slightly lighter concealer under her eyes to lift and refresh her appearance instantly. This trick makes her eyes look awake, youthful, and radiant.

Add a soft blush

A touch of blush adds life to any look. Katrina Kaif applies blush to the apples of her cheeks, blending it well for a fresh and youthful effect. This simple step gives her complexion a healthy and natural flush.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez reveals her surprising skincare hack using THIS kitchen ingredient, here's how it works

Highlight

She adds a soft glow by applying highlighter on the high points of her face, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow. Rather than going overboard, she prefers subtle cream or liquid highlighters for a dewy finish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Define the eyes naturally

Katrina focuses on softly defining eyes with natural shades of eyeshadow and subtle liners. Well-shaped brows and a coat of mascara complete her look, giving her eyes an expressive and open appearance.

Finish with fresh lips

The final touch to Katrina’s makeup is a hydrating lip balm or nude lipstick to keep her lips soft and natural-looking. This complements her glowing skin and ties the whole look together. 

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
