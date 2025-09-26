How mom-to-be Katrina Kaif keeps her skin flawless? Check 7 must-try makeup tips

Katrina Kaif reveals her simple makeup tricks that keep her skin glowing, fresh, and flawless every day.

Katrina Kaif has always been admired for her flawless and radiant skin. Recently, the Bollywood star shared some of her favourite makeup tricks that keep her looking fresh, subtle, and effortlessly beautiful. These hacks are not complicated and can be easily added to any daily makeup routine.

The best part is? They focus on enhancing natural beauty rather than covering it up. Here’s a breakdown of Katrina Kaif’s simple yet effective makeup secrets.

Hydrate your skin b efore m akeup

Before doing makeup, Katrina ensures her skin is well-moisturised. A lightweight moisturiser or hydrating primer helps create a smooth base for foundation. This step not only prevents dryness but also ensures that makeup lasts longer and sits beautifully on the skin.

Choose a l ightweight f oundation

Katrina avoids heavy foundations and instead opts for a light base also allows the skin to breathe. To achieve a natural finish, she blends foundation with a beauty sponge. The result is a radiant look that feels comfortable all day long.

Brighten u nder the e yes

Dark circles can make the face look tired. Katrina uses slightly lighter concealer under her eyes to lift and refresh her appearance instantly. This trick makes her eyes look awake, youthful, and radiant.

Add a s oft b lush

A touch of blush adds life to any look. Katrina Kaif applies blush to the apples of her cheeks, blending it well for a fresh and youthful effect. This simple step gives her complexion a healthy and natural flush.

Highlight

She adds a soft glow by applying highlighter on the high points of her face, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow. Rather than going overboard, she prefers subtle cream or liquid highlighters for a dewy finish.

Define the e yes n aturally

Katrina focuses on softly defining eyes with natural shades of eyeshadow and subtle liners. Well-shaped brows and a coat of mascara complete her look, giving her eyes an expressive and open appearance.

Finish with f resh l ips

The final touch to Katrina’s makeup is a hydrating lip balm or nude lipstick to keep her lips soft and natural-looking. This complements her glowing skin and ties the whole look together.

