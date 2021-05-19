How Lifestyle Miami kept going strong even during the pandemic

COVID-19 has left our world a very different place. Despite a shattered economy and monumental losses, there is a city that has refused to succumb to the pandemic’s gloom. Miami remains as vibrant as ever, thanks to its unique nature. One of the things that have made this possible is the popular Lifestyle Miami community.

Founded by Miguel Zulueta in April of 2014, this community was an instant hit. It started on Instagram as a hobby inspired by Miguel’s love of the city. Today, it is Miami’s hub for businesses, artists, creators, charities, restaurants, and volunteer opportunities. It is the most comprehensive guide to the city you will find, and it is entirely organic. In fact, Lifestyle Miami is all you need to plan a trip to this incredible city.

Miguel continues to give back to struggling businesses by offering free advertising during the pandemic. This isn’t Lifestyle Miami’s first philanthropic act as the brand has given hurricane victims free generators and even sent boats of supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island nation in 2017.

Miami is well-known as being one of the most unique cities in the world. Its culture, art, cuisine, sports, nightlife, and beaches are a source of pride for locals while being huge draws for tourists. Lifestyle Miami keeps people connected, even during this time of social distancing and isolation. Community events such as dog adoptions, beach cleanups, and services for the homeless are still happening.

In addition to events, Miguel and his brand spearhead the non-profits Pause for a Cause to assist animal shelters and Aid for Dade, which offers locals relief following natural disasters. Aid for Dade is an organization that provides services to the homeless, including warm meals, showers, and free haircuts. As for the business end of things, Lifestyle Miami is working with Heyday Marketing on a joint advertising venture for the $900 million Coral Gables Plaza project.

Even during a pandemic, Lifestyle Miami has helped to keep the city’s heart beating. Miguel has created an amazing online community that is a one-stop hub for everything this dazzling metropolis has to offer. If you’re looking for a hot new restaurant or want to adopt a four-legged family member, Lifestyle Miami lets you do this and more in one place.

