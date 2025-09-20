Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How Katrina Kaif keeps her skin glowing at 42: 'It's become my favourite...'

Outside of workdays, Katrina's beauty philosophy is simple: breathe easy, wear light makeup.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

How Katrina Kaif keeps her skin glowing at 42: 'It's become my favourite...'
From Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli, and more, Katrina Kaif remains Bollywood's favourite. But it's not just her moves that steal the spotlight; her flawless skin and makeup deserve praise too! Known for her effortless, clean-cut beauty in both beauty and fashion, Katrina recently opened up about her most personal beauty habits, off-duty makeup choices, and homemade hair oil in an interview with The Week (shared on YouTube in December 2024).

What does Katrina's beauty routine look like?

Outside of workdays, Katrina's beauty philosophy is simple: breathe easy, wear light makeup. When she's not on set or attending events, she avoids heavy makeup at all. She said, "Unless I have friends over or I'm going out somewhere, I don't wear makeup."

Even when she does use her own beauty products, her look is almost invisible. Katrina says, "I like my skin to feel like it's breathing. I don't want any heaviness or flakiness." Her favourite products? A weightless multi-use cream blush, a lightweight eye crayon, a bit of concealer, and a lip tint, just enough to enhance her facial features without weighing her skin down.

Her sensitive skin requires careful care

As the founder of her own beauty line, Katrina's passion for skincare runs as deep as her love for makeup. With sensitive skin, she's learned to be selective about the ingredients she uses. While she was obsessed with trendy brands in her 20s, she now relies on dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic formulas.

She said, "Anything that feels too thick or heavy clogs my pores. I have to be very careful about what I apply to my skin; it has to be gentle, accepting, and suitable for sensitive skin."

A convert to Gua Sha and a fan of anti-slip oils

Her current skincare obsession includes Gua Sha, a traditional facial massage tool, which she was initially a little sceptical about. Katrina admitted, "I thought it wouldn't do much. But it's really amazing. It's become one of my favourite tools." Her advice? Always use it with a nourishing oil that's sufficiently emollient; coconut oil works great, she says, so the tool doesn't tug or pull at the skin.

Secret Hair Oil from Her Mother-in-law's Kitchen

Speaking of hair care, Katrina revealed one of her favourite things: a homemade oil made by her mother-in-law, actor Vicky Kaushal's mother. She happily said, "This is truly the best hair oil I've ever used." While she doesn't know the full recipe, she does know that it contains powerful ingredients like onion, amla, and avocado, which are cooked in an iron pot over low heat for hours to release their properties.

Katrina added, "Homemade oils really work. There's something special about kitchen ingredients; they're simple, yet so effective."

Also read: What is 'naked flying'? New travel trend that's catching everyone's attention

 

