LIFESTYLE

How Karan Kundrra lost 12 kg in just 1 month with simple 'desi' habits, no crash diets or gym extremes

Karan Kundrra dropped 12 kg in a month by relying on ghee and traditional fasting instead of modern diets. His approach boosted his health and confidence, but experts caution that such quick weight loss can be risky without proper supervision.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

How Karan Kundrra lost 12 kg in just 1 month with simple 'desi' habits, no crash diets or gym extremes
Karan Kundrra's incredible transformation

Actor Karan Kundrra recently revealed his dramatic weight loss journey, where he managed to shed 12 kilos in just one month. Instead of following modern fad diets, Karan chose to go back to his Indian roots. His method was surprisingly simple, embracing ghee as part of his meals and practising fasting, not the trendy kind but the traditional way followed in many Indian households for generations.

The actor explained that most diets today are designed without considering Indian genetics and lifestyle. By returning to age-old practices, he not only dropped weight but also felt a surge of energy and a positive change in his overall personality. For him, this journey was a reminder that health is permanent, while success and fame are temporary.

Expert caution: Is rapid weight loss safe?

While Karan Kundrra's results are impressive, health experts warn that losing such a large amount of weight in such a short time can be risky. Ideally, weight loss should be slow and steady, about half to one kilo per week, to ensure the body adjusts safely.

Experts highlight that fasting isn’t suitable for everyone. People with diabetes, heart conditions, or other chronic illnesses should avoid it without medical advice. Similarly, while ghee does have health benefits when consumed in moderation, excessive intake of saturated fat can increase heart-related risks, especially for those already vulnerable.

Rapid weight loss may also cause problems like gallstones, nutrient deficiencies, and strain on the body. So while Karan’s story shows the power of traditional methods, experts believe it’s important to practise them mindfully and under guidance.

