Lifestyle

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand

Nehru approached J.R.D. Tata, a close friend and renowned industrialist, with the idea of establishing a homegrown cosmetics brand that catered to Indian women.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

How Goddess Lakshmi inspired JRD Tata to come up with first Indian cosmetic brand
Lakmé, one of India’s most beloved cosmetics brands, has a history deeply intertwined with the country’s struggle for economic independence and the legacy of British colonial rule. The brand was born in the early years of post-independence India, driven by the vision of two iconic figures—Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and J.R.D. Tata.

During British rule, India was primarily a market for European goods, including cosmetics, which were much more advanced in the West. Even after India gained independence in 1947, the Indian elite continued to spend heavily on imported beauty products. This outflow of foreign currency became a concern for Nehru, who was focused on building a self-reliant economy. He realized that the cosmetics industry could serve as a key area to promote indigenous production while conserving foreign reserves.

Nehru approached J.R.D. Tata, a close friend and renowned industrialist, with the idea of establishing a homegrown cosmetics brand that catered to Indian women. Tata embraced this vision, combining it with the traditional symbolism of Goddess Lakshmi, who represents beauty, prosperity, and wealth. This led to the creation of Lakmé in 1952, a brand named after the French word for Lakshmi and symbolizing both cultural and economic independence.

Lakmé’s rise was further fueled by the involvement of Simone Tata, J.R.D. Tata’s sister-in-law. She joined the company in the 1960s, and under her leadership, Lakmé became a trusted name in beauty products. The brand's unique focus on products suited to Indian skin tones and the country’s climate helped it establish a loyal customer base. Lakmé’s dedication to Indian women’s beauty needs set it apart from its international competitors, who largely catered to Western standards.

Lakmé also partnered with French firms for their expertise in perfumes, blending Indian tradition with global quality. The brand’s success was powered by strong marketing and a wide distribution network, reaching urban markets and small towns alike.

In 1998, Lakmé merged with Hindustan Unilever, marking the next phase in its journey. Despite this corporate change, Lakmé remained a leading force in India’s beauty industry, setting new standards and commanding a significant market share. Today, the brand continues to be a symbol of beauty, empowerment, and cultural pride, backed by famous ambassadors like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Shraddha Kapoor.

