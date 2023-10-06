How does thumb sucking affect the teeth, jaw?

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

How does thumb sucking affect the teeth, jaw?

Here are some strategies to encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's a common sight to see newborns comforted by thumb-sucking, a habit that many parents tolerate as it can help calm and even put children to sleep. However, what may seem harmless on the surface can have lasting consequences, especially when it comes to dental health.

Health experts emphasize that extended thumb-sucking can result in significant negative effects on a child's teeth and overall well-being. The potential outcomes include permanent dental damage and speech impediments. Recently, a video went viral, shedding light on these detrimental effects. The video illustrates that when a child habitually sucks their thumb, it can cause their front teeth to jut outwards. This continuous behavior can lead to this dental issue, disrupting the orderly alignment of the front teeth, often requiring braces for correction. This video, shared on Instagram, has garnered over 40 million views to date.

 

 

Upon viewing the video, many were taken aback by this hidden fact. Numerous dentists in the comments section confirmed the information presented. Some users shared their experiences of having needed braces to rectify dental issues caused by thumb-sucking. Concerns were also expressed by parents whose children, like the 9-year-old mentioned, rely on thumb-sucking to fall asleep.

Helping your child stop thumb-sucking can be a gradual process that requires patience and understanding. Here are some strategies to encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking:

Positive Reinforcement: Encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking by offering praise and rewards when they refrain from the habit. Positive reinforcement can be highly effective. You can create a reward chart and let them place stickers or tokens each time they go without thumb-sucking.

Identify Triggers: Pay attention to the situations or emotions that trigger thumb-sucking. Is it a response to stress, boredom, or fatigue? By identifying these triggers, you can address the underlying causes.

Distraction: Offer alternative activities or distractions to keep your child's hands and mouth occupied. Provide toys, puzzles, or activities that require the use of both hands.

Use a Thumb Guard or Glove: Some parents find success in using thumb guards or gloves designed to discourage thumb-sucking. These devices make thumb-sucking less satisfying and act as a reminder not to suck their thumb.

Thumb-Sucking Deterrents: There are special bitter-tasting solutions available that can be applied to the thumb to make it unpleasant to suck. These are safe and non-toxic but should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Positive Peer Pressure: Sometimes, children are motivated to stop thumb-sucking when they see their peers or older siblings do not engage in the habit. Encourage positive examples from their social circle.

Offer Comfort: If your child uses thumb-sucking as a source of comfort, try to identify other ways to provide comfort and security. Offer a favorite stuffed animal or blanket as a substitute.

Also read: Dental Care: 5 important tips to maintain oral hygiene

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

Meet Harvard graduate who leads Rs 2,60,000 crore firm as chairman and MD, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE