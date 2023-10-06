How does thumb sucking affect the teeth, jaw?

Here are some strategies to encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking.

It's a common sight to see newborns comforted by thumb-sucking, a habit that many parents tolerate as it can help calm and even put children to sleep. However, what may seem harmless on the surface can have lasting consequences, especially when it comes to dental health.

Health experts emphasize that extended thumb-sucking can result in significant negative effects on a child's teeth and overall well-being. The potential outcomes include permanent dental damage and speech impediments. Recently, a video went viral, shedding light on these detrimental effects. The video illustrates that when a child habitually sucks their thumb, it can cause their front teeth to jut outwards. This continuous behavior can lead to this dental issue, disrupting the orderly alignment of the front teeth, often requiring braces for correction. This video, shared on Instagram, has garnered over 40 million views to date.

Upon viewing the video, many were taken aback by this hidden fact. Numerous dentists in the comments section confirmed the information presented. Some users shared their experiences of having needed braces to rectify dental issues caused by thumb-sucking. Concerns were also expressed by parents whose children, like the 9-year-old mentioned, rely on thumb-sucking to fall asleep.

Helping your child stop thumb-sucking can be a gradual process that requires patience and understanding. Here are some strategies to encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking:

Positive Reinforcement: Encourage your child to stop thumb-sucking by offering praise and rewards when they refrain from the habit. Positive reinforcement can be highly effective. You can create a reward chart and let them place stickers or tokens each time they go without thumb-sucking.

Identify Triggers: Pay attention to the situations or emotions that trigger thumb-sucking. Is it a response to stress, boredom, or fatigue? By identifying these triggers, you can address the underlying causes.

Distraction: Offer alternative activities or distractions to keep your child's hands and mouth occupied. Provide toys, puzzles, or activities that require the use of both hands.

Use a Thumb Guard or Glove: Some parents find success in using thumb guards or gloves designed to discourage thumb-sucking. These devices make thumb-sucking less satisfying and act as a reminder not to suck their thumb.

Thumb-Sucking Deterrents: There are special bitter-tasting solutions available that can be applied to the thumb to make it unpleasant to suck. These are safe and non-toxic but should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Positive Peer Pressure: Sometimes, children are motivated to stop thumb-sucking when they see their peers or older siblings do not engage in the habit. Encourage positive examples from their social circle.

Offer Comfort: If your child uses thumb-sucking as a source of comfort, try to identify other ways to provide comfort and security. Offer a favorite stuffed animal or blanket as a substitute.

