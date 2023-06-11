How does Cristiano Ronaldo keeps himself fit at 38? Secret revealed of football legend CR7

How does Cristiano Ronaldo keeps himself fit at 38? Secret revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo was a thin youngster when he first began playing professional football. He is now known as CR7, which sounds like a superhero name. He clearly possesses strength, speed, power, and stamina, as evidenced by several accolades, trophies, and championship championships.

Let's take a breather. Cristiano strives to be the greatest. He is very diligent and careful about his diet and strength, exercise, and fitness programmes. What's great about him is that he's not afraid to share his secrets with people that want to be the best like him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-known professional footballer from Portugal. He is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Ronaldo has received numerous honours and has achieved worldwide success, recognition, and influence over his career.

Ronaldo's remarkable physique is largely due to his careful diet. He believes that nutrition is crucial to his success. Ronaldo's diet consists primarily of lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. He abstains from sugary foods, fast food, and sugary beverages. His diet consists primarily of water, fruits, and vegetables.

Another factor contributing to Ronaldo's success is his rigorous training regimen. He trains virtually every day, even on weekends and holidays. His training is intense and includes technical drills as well as speed, agility, and endurance exercises.

Ronaldo's work ethic is unrivalled. He is frequently seen working out at the gym before sunrise or practising free kicks late at night. He also stresses the significance of rest and rehabilitation. To assist his body heal rapidly, Ronaldo employs procedures such as stretching, massages, and ice baths.