How does air pollution affect pregnancy?

Air pollution is one of the main causes and is responsible for 9 million deaths worldwide. The environment we live in today not only affects our health but also the unborn children including unborn children are extremely sensitive because their bodies and brains are still developing and are at greater risk of catching diseases. There are chemicals and particles in the air that can harm the human body in pregnant women.

Air pollution contributes to almost 1 in 10 of all deaths via respiratory infections. Asthma and congenital heart disease which cause urban air pollution, include construction industrial smoke, smoking, open burning, cooking with wood or other bio sources, and road and vehicle emissions. Using clean gas stoves, finding alternative garbage disposal options, and helping each other quit smoking combined with these actions could prevent six hundred thousand child deaths and up to 7% of all pregnancy losses in Asia.

Effects of air pollution on a pregnant woman-

Low birth weight- Air pollution can cause problems for their babies like low birth weight. The ideal weight of a newborn should be around nine-pound babies, but babies who are under 5-8 pounds are considered “low birth weight.”

Pre-term birth or death- Preterm labor increases the risk of problems, such as underdeveloped lungs, a small brain in the baby, and death of the baby during or shortly after birth.

Blood pressure- Despite being inside the womb of a mother, air pollution risk the health of the unborn and mother through blood pressure-related issues.

Miscarriage- Outdoor air pollution can cause lower fertility rates in men and women. It can make it harder for women to conceive a baby. In fact, air pollution also increases the chances of miscarriage.

How a pregnant woman can save herself and her child from air pollution?

Air purifier- Getting an air purifier can help remove any kind of smoke including cooking gas or home refresher, allergens, and germs from the air.

Indoor plants- Keeping indoor plants at home can help with the natural purification of the air.

Pollution level- It is recommended that you check air pollution levels in your neighborhood before leaving your house.