How different is Navratri from Durga puja? Know here

India is currently in the midst of its grand festive season with the ongoing celebrations of Navratri and the upcoming Durga Puja. Many might wonder why these two festivals are mentioned separately, as they seem similar. However, Navratri and Durga Puja are distinct celebrations, each with its own rituals and traditions. While both honour goddess Durga, the ways they are celebrated highlight the unique cultural significance of each festival, making this time of year even more special.

Navratri:

Navratri, meaning "nine nights," is primarily celebrated across India, especially in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. It honours the nine forms of goddess Durga and spans nine days of worship, dance, and fasting. Each day is dedicated to a different avatar of Durga, such as Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, and Chandraghanta, representing different aspects of her power. The festival is marked by Garba and Dandiya Raas, two traditional folk dances performed in the evenings, especially in Gujarat.

Navratri also has a strong focus on devotion and spiritual discipline. People observe fasts, refrain from certain foods, and engage in prayers, reciting Durga Saptashati and other scriptures. The last day, known as Dussehra, symbolises the victory of good over evil, commemorating goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon, Mahishasura.

Durga Puja:

Durga Puja, on the other hand, is primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and parts of Bihar. It commemorates the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura but is more focused on the final five days of Navratri, known as Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami.

In Durga Puja, large, elaborately decorated pandals (temporary structures) are set up, where idols of Durga are installed. The rituals include offerings, prayers, and cultural events like dance and music performances. The festival has a strong cultural essence, with people dressing in traditional attire, feasting, and visiting pandals.