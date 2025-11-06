How did travel influencer Anunay Sood die? Here's what reports claim about cause of death

Travel influencer Anunay Sood, who was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024, passed away at the age of 32. According to his Instagram profile, he had visited 46 countries and had expressed his goal of exploring all 195 countries and region.

Travel influencer Anunay Sood, 32, has passed away in Las Vegas in a stunning turn of events. The incident has sent shock waves through his fanbase and the influencer community. Known for his vibrant travel photography, adventurous spirit, and large social-media following, he had become a prominent voice in the digital travel space.

Who was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood had a massive online following, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers and 3,80,000 YouTube subscribers. He was recognized for his travel photography, cinematic videos, and vlogs from various locations globally.

He was featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars for three consecutive years—2022, 2023 and 2024. Forbes described him as a Dubai-based photographer who started documenting his travels on Instagram and later managed a marketing firm.

Sood’s work inspired many to explore remote destinations and think differently about travel. His sudden death leaves many questions unanswered and a legacy of what could have been.

According to his Instagram profile, he had visited 46 countries and had expressed his goal of exploring all 195 countries and regions of the world.

Anunay Sood's cause of death

Reports from Reddit suggest that Anunay Sood died due to heart attack in Las Vegas. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Sharing the news, the family requested privacy and asked his fans to avoid gathering outside their home.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Note: It's important to note that the heart attack theory is currently speculation and has not been verified by the family or medical authorities. Given the public interest and digital rumors, it’s important to differentiate between unconfirmed reports and official statements.

Anunay Sood's last post

Anunay Sood's last Instagram post was shared on November 4, where he appeared to have attended the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury automotive event that showcases rare and classic cars.

Sharing the post on Instgram he wrote, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??”

The post included photos of him with classic and supercars.