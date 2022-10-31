How did Sara Ali Khan lost 41 kg? Know about her inspiring fat to fit journey

Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram

There is no doubt that Sara Ali Khan is the most talked about the actress in Bollywood at the moment. This beautiful actress at the age of 27 has caught everyone's eye.

Sara Ali Khan, who has worked in many films, had to sweat a lot for her fitness. Sara Ali Khan was once 96 Kg and losing weight was not so easy for her. Actually, Sara Ali Khana was suffering from a hormonal disorder called PCOS. This is a problem in which there is rapid weight gain, unwanted hair on the body, and hormonal imbalance.

She has shed almost 41 kg of weight by working really hard towards her fitness journey and the actress is 55kg and has a fit and toned body.

How she lost weight?

In one of her interviews, Sara told that when she thought of becoming an actress, she also knew that she would have to lose a lot of weight for this. Actually, the decision to lose weight was not only to become an actress but also to stay healthy. Being suffering from PCOS, Sara had a lot of trouble losing weight. But she faced it patiently.

Sara does regular workouts and her fitness routine includes a variety of exercises. She believes that doing different types of exercise does not cause boredom. Apart from this, Sara listens to Bollywood songs while running on the treadmill. She also does pilates, boot camp training, and power yoga.

The actress believes that one should not exercise too much, and must allow themselves a cheat meal per week. She also believes that if you do eat everything in the right proportion and indulged yourself in any form of exercise then you will remain healthy without gaining weight.

So, if you are somebody who also wants to lose some extra kilos the weight then don't lose hope and start working towards the goal. Towards your fitness journey. You can go for power yoga if you want a faster result.