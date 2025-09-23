Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

Kolkata Rains: 7 dead, multiple services hit as record-breaking rainfall brings city to a standstill, IMD predicts...

How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

TikTok in US: Oracle and Silver Lake to oversee operations, Trump to sign deal with China on...

Orry flaunts quirky lobster bag worth Rs 14 lakh at Homebound screening, fans joke 'Dihadi ka majdoor lag raha'

Prem Chopra turns 90: 8 must-watch films that prove why he’s Bollywood’s ultimate villain

THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone’s trainer, recommends 10 minutes of Pilates daily. Her simple, no-equipment routine improves strength, flexibility, and focus, perfect for busy lives. This quick workout is perfect for busy people to stay fit and energised.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In today's time, everybody is running behind money and success. They skip the workout in their life because they think that it is not important. But according to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. She said that giving 10 minutes a day to your body can make you live a healthy life. Also, she shared a 10-minute Pilates routine that’s perfect for busy people who still want to stay fit. 

Why This Workout Works:

This can be done without any equipment, and you can do it anywhere. It has features like being time-efficient and easy to follow, full-body engagement, and boosting your mental focus and the energy of your body. You just need a yoga mat, a flat surface, and a little space. It is a set of five-step exercises that, if you have time, you can repeat. 

The five exercises are:-

1. Roll Down to Plank:

It's like a full-body warm-up, and in the morning, it's like waking up your body. In this, you have to slowly bend your spine and try to touch the floor. You can feel the stretch in your back and spine while also waking up your core and upper body muscles. 

2. Leg Pull Front:

You have to keep your hands directly under your shoulders and make sure your body stays in a straight line. Slowly lift one leg off the ground, keeping it straight and in line with your body. Hold it for a second or two in the air and then slowly go down. Your body posture and coordination can be improved. 
 

3. Twist and Tone:

After doing this, you can maintain spinal flexibility. Slowly twist your upper body from your waist toward the right side. Your upper body should rotate; don’t move your hips or legs. Form a type of circle, and after holding the twist for a second, come back to the centre. If you are spending lots of time sitting at a desk, this can help your spine balance your body. 
 

4. Core Energiser (The Hundreds):

This exercise aims to do 100 small arm pumps while maintaining a strong core. Start pumping your arms up and down quickly and evenly; do breathing in for 5 pumps and breathing out for 5 pumps. It helps you control breathing, and the continuous motion of your arms improves blood circulation. 
 

5. Rolling like a ball:

It’s a fun and playful exercise, but also a simple way to strengthen your muscles and improve balance in your body. Sit on your mat with your knees bent and pulled in toward your chest, and try to make a curved C shape. That's the last exercise of this set, and it makes you feel lighter and brings energy to your body for the whole day.
 
Every day, doing these exercises makes your body fit and strong. As Deepika Padukone’s trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, teaches us, even just 10 minutes a day can help our overall body.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Katrina Kaif’s simple morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural glow and radiant skin, from detox drink to yoga
Katrina Kaif’s morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural, radiant skin
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' video
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears for toned body
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval defense, should India be cautious?
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval def
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE