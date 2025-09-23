How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone’s trainer, recommends 10 minutes of Pilates daily. Her simple, no-equipment routine improves strength, flexibility, and focus, perfect for busy lives. This quick workout is perfect for busy people to stay fit and energised.

In today's time, everybody is running behind money and success. They skip the workout in their life because they think that it is not important. But according to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. She said that giving 10 minutes a day to your body can make you live a healthy life. Also, she shared a 10-minute Pilates routine that’s perfect for busy people who still want to stay fit.

Why This Workout Works:

This can be done without any equipment, and you can do it anywhere. It has features like being time-efficient and easy to follow, full-body engagement, and boosting your mental focus and the energy of your body. You just need a yoga mat, a flat surface, and a little space. It is a set of five-step exercises that, if you have time, you can repeat.

The five exercises are:-

1. Roll Down to Plank:

It's like a full-body warm-up, and in the morning, it's like waking up your body. In this, you have to slowly bend your spine and try to touch the floor. You can feel the stretch in your back and spine while also waking up your core and upper body muscles.

2. Leg Pull Front:

You have to keep your hands directly under your shoulders and make sure your body stays in a straight line. Slowly lift one leg off the ground, keeping it straight and in line with your body. Hold it for a second or two in the air and then slowly go down. Your body posture and coordination can be improved.

3. Twist and Tone:

After doing this, you can maintain spinal flexibility. Slowly twist your upper body from your waist toward the right side. Your upper body should rotate; don’t move your hips or legs. Form a type of circle, and after holding the twist for a second, come back to the centre. If you are spending lots of time sitting at a desk, this can help your spine balance your body.

4. Core Energiser (The Hundreds):

This exercise aims to do 100 small arm pumps while maintaining a strong core. Start pumping your arms up and down quickly and evenly; do breathing in for 5 pumps and breathing out for 5 pumps. It helps you control breathing, and the continuous motion of your arms improves blood circulation.

5. Rolling like a ball:

It’s a fun and playful exercise, but also a simple way to strengthen your muscles and improve balance in your body. Sit on your mat with your knees bent and pulled in toward your chest, and try to make a curved C shape. That's the last exercise of this set, and it makes you feel lighter and brings energy to your body for the whole day.

Every day, doing these exercises makes your body fit and strong. As Deepika Padukone’s trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, teaches us, even just 10 minutes a day can help our overall body.