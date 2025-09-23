How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year
Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone’s trainer, recommends 10 minutes of Pilates daily. Her simple, no-equipment routine improves strength, flexibility, and focus, perfect for busy lives. This quick workout is perfect for busy people to stay fit and energised.
In today's time, everybody is running behind money and success. They skip the workout in their life because they think that it is not important. But according to celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. She said that giving 10 minutes a day to your body can make you live a healthy life. Also, she shared a 10-minute Pilates routine that’s perfect for busy people who still want to stay fit.
This can be done without any equipment, and you can do it anywhere. It has features like being time-efficient and easy to follow, full-body engagement, and boosting your mental focus and the energy of your body. You just need a yoga mat, a flat surface, and a little space. It is a set of five-step exercises that, if you have time, you can repeat.
It's like a full-body warm-up, and in the morning, it's like waking up your body. In this, you have to slowly bend your spine and try to touch the floor. You can feel the stretch in your back and spine while also waking up your core and upper body muscles.