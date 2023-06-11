Search icon
How cricketer Suryakumar Yadav lost 12 kgs with insane diet plan; know weight loss strategy for lean body

Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav prepared himself for games and lost 12 kg weight with the help of this extreme and powerful diet plan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

How cricketer Suryakumar Yadav lost 12 kgs with insane diet plan; know weight loss strategy for lean body
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav (File photo)

While most cricketers like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill follow a strict diet plan to maintain their weight and stay fit, the diet plan and lifestyle of Suryakumar Yadav is something that cannot be done by the weak-hearted due to zero cheat days, and strict caloric intake.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is one of the fittest players in Team India, and his trainer recently talked about how a strict diet and weight loss regime helped him lose 12 kgs and be fitter to represent the country on the cricket field.

Through a strict diet and workout routine, SKY ended up losing 12 kg in three months, revealed his trainer and dietician Shweta Bhatia while speaking to GQ. Here is all you need to know about Suryakumar Yadav’s weight loss plan.

Suryakumar Yadav healthy diet and weight loss plan

The first thing that the Indian cricketer did to lose weight and maintain his physique was to cut down on sugar. There is no sugar or dessert included in Suryakumar’s diet. He also cut down 90 percent of his atta and rice intake to reduce carbohydrates.

Since roti cannot be avoided in an Indian household, SKY decided to switch from atta rotis to bajra, ragi and jowar roti, along with dal, paneer, and green vegetables. He only eats three meals and one snack throughout his entire day, with no junk food.

For breakfast, Surya has a protein smoothie and some eggs which are essential for healthy fats and protein. For lunch, Suryakumar Yadav has chicken or fish, paneer, and yogurt, along with veggies and salads, similar to what he has for dinner.

The most extreme part of this diet is that there are no cheat days, and absolutely no sugary foods or drinks. One must need a strong willpower to follow this diet, and a healthy workout regime to maintain fitness.

