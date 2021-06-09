How can I get TSS Visa in Australia?

The TSS visa allows an employer to sponsor a skilled worker for filling a position that they have been unable to find an Australian to take up.

Australia’s TSS visa, or the Temporary Skill Shortage visa [subclass 482], replaced the Temporary Work [Skilled] visa [subclass 457].

The replacement of subclass 457 by subclass 482 visa for Australia was jointly announced – on April 18, 2017 – by Malcolm Turnbull MP, the then Prime Minister of Australia and Peter Dutton MP, the then Minister for Immigration and Border Protection.

As per the official announcement, “the Temporary Work [Skilled] visa [subclass 457 visa] will be abolished and replaced with the completely new Temporary Skill Shortage [TSS] visa which will support businesses in addressing genuine skill shortages”.

Subclass 482 visa, or the TSS visa as it is more commonly referred to, allows an employer to sponsor a skilled worker with required skills for filling a position that they have been unable to find an appropriately skilled Australian to take up.

As part of the basic eligibility criterion for subclass 482, the foreign worker must have been specifically nominated for a skilled position by an approved sponsor. They must also possess the requisite skills for doing the job. Additionally, they must successfully meet the relevant English language requirements.

Now, the specific stream that the candidate will have to apply under will be as per their occupation.

For those with occupations in the short-term skilled occupation list, the subclass 482 stream to be applied under would be that of Temporary Skill Shortage Visa [subclass 482] Short-term stream.

Similarly, those with their occupations listed on the either the Regional Occupation List [ROL] or the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List [MLTSSL] will have to apply under Temporary Skill Shortage visa [subclass 482] Medium-term stream.

For both the streams, 90% of applications are processed within 11 months.

Another subclass 482 stream – the Labour agreement stream – has a comparatively shorter processing window. 90% of applications under this stream are processed within 6 months.

To be able to apply under the Labour agreement stream of subclass 482, the employer of the candidate must have in effect an agreement with the Australian Government.

Another stream, the Subsequent entrant stream of subclass 482, is for the family members of subclass 457 and TSS visa holders. These will be applying separately for their TSS visa, intending to join the primary TSS or 457 visa holder in Australia.

A fact that makes the TSS visa all the more inviting to foreign workers is that there is no age requirement attached with subclass 482 TSS visa.

Generally, 2 years’ ‘relevant’ work experience in the nominated field or in a related field will be required. The work done should be as outlined for that specific occupation in the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations [ANZSCO].

Moreover, the work experience must have been gained – on a full-time basis – within the 5 years prior to applying for the visa. Work experience can also be demonstrated in the form of apprenticeship, internship, or industry placement.

Certain principal TSS visa applicants might be required to undergo a mandatory skills assessment that must be undertaken or commenced within the 3 years preceding the submission of the visa application. A relevant skills assessment reference number will have to be provided at the time of completing the application form.

It is recommended that the skills assessment process be completed before the submission of the visa application so as to cut down on processing delays.

Do keep in mind that a skills assessment and due registration with an appropriate regulatory authority are not the same thing.

As outlined in IMMI 18/039: Mandatory Skills Assessment—Subclass 482 Visa, skills assessment will have to be conducted either by VETASSESS or Trades Recognition Australia [TRA].

The English language requirement for subclass 482 will be as per the occupation of the applicant. Certain individuals are exempted from the language requirement. These include an individual that will be receiving guaranteed annual earnings of a minimum of AUD96,400, and an employee of an overseas business.

Adequate health cover for the entirety of the stay in Australia will also be required. The health cover should include transport along with the medically required treatment.

Cancellation or refusal of a visa while in Australia will make an individual ineligible for the TSS visa for Australia.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article.