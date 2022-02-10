How 2022 made match-making, latest fashion, and the lockdown cross paths

Marriage is a basic need for everyone. It is a contract between two people willing to spend their lives with each other. They improve our lifestyle and change our way of living. When you marry someone, you accept them as human beings, accept all the beliefs, and work on incorporating them into your own life. Marriage is formerly known as the union of two people as partners in this life and accepting their families as your own.

People have been living in a pandemic situation for almost two years now. It has become really difficult for people to communicate with each other. They have failed to develop new relations in their lives as communication has also been digitized. People have been interacting online, and no physical contact has been possible due to the widespread of COVID-19. As there has been the least face to face communication between people, the traditional methods of marriages have been nearly impossible as we can't travel and visit other people, which makes things difficult for the bride and groom to know about each other. Given the opportunity to the matrimonial sites of the prevailing condition, the matrimonial industry has aced in all communities. More and more small matrimonials have grown into big firms helping with marriages even during the lockdown. People are looking for community matrimony services believing that they shall better cater to their requirements. Of late, key players in the Muslim matrimony space have sprung up with ambitions to capture the strong global market attributed to more than 2Bn consumers globally who identify with the community.

Lockdown marriages have been quite common as the pandemic has lasted for almost two years now. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the marriages take place with the least number of guests, which the country's government prescribes. Making things easier for the people who are willing to get married, the matrimonial market is having its booming period. As people cannot look for matches and know people on a personal level, the matrimonies have been providing matches according to the needs and wants of the people. It allows them to filter their preferences and get the best possible matches for them.

As the growth of matrimony has led to more people becoming a member of these matrimonies, the number of options available is high, and the matches are genuine who are willing to get married. People had realized the importance of having a partner to look forward to when they were locked up in their houses due to the long lockdowns and thus have started thinking of taking up marriages more seriously. All this has resulted in the matrimonials getting more registrations of people who are willing to get married.

Matrimonials have helped people with their marriages in lockdown and helped them find their life partners, which could not have been difficult in the current quarantine situation. It helped people who were struggling with their lives locked up in their houses and were facing difficulty surviving it alone. People have been happy with the matches provided by the matrimonials and living a happy married life. Their marriages have been stronger as they got to know their partners better due to the available idle time, which couldn't have been impossible if the situations had normalized.

Once someone has found their perfect match, it is time to prepare for the mega-event. What's next is finding a venue that fits the budget and off-course designer apparel that's chic and in sync with the latest fashion. Lately, there has been a trend of unstitched designer apparel, which consumers can customize according to one's style and preferences. Ask any newly-wed what they choose for their bridal wear, and Pakistani dresses are a common response.

According to YourLibaas, a designer apparel eCommerce store headquartered in UAE, lawn suit brands such as Gul Ahmed, Maria B, Sana Safinaz, Khaadi are on the rage in the Indian market. "It's not just Salwar Kameez suits that have a robust demand, but also lehengas as it's the apparel of choice for bridal wear," shared their team. According to Industry estimates, salwar kameez suits share the lion's share within the overall women's apparel market, close to 40%. It is a clear indicator of how demand shall ramp up for this ethnic apparel segment.