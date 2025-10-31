How 2 Bihar teenagers turned Chhath Puja favourite snack thekua into a Rs 1-crore business

Two teenagers from Bihar turned their love for traditional snacks into a Rs 1-crore success story with 'Shuddh Swad', a brand bringing the taste of homemade thekua and other desi treats to homes across India.

In a world filled with chips and instant noodles, two teenagers from Bihar decided to bring back the flavours of India’s roots, starting with thekua, a traditional snack that’s especially loved during Chhath Puja.

The story began when Jayanta, then just a teenager, fell sick after eating a thekua from a roadside stall. That one bad bite became a turning point. He realised that while people crave traditional Indian snacks, they are often unhygienic, overpriced or available only during festivals. He wanted to change that, to make these authentic treats clean, accessible and available year-round.

Jayanta shared his idea with his close friend Kailash, who had faced his own share of struggles. A school dropout, Kailash had once sold water bottles at railway stations to support his family. But when Jayanta pitched the concept, he saw a bigger dream, not just earning a living but reviving the taste of tradition.

The two started small, working out of their home kitchen for nearly 10 hours a day, perfecting recipes for snacks like thekua, makhana, banana chips and besan laddoos. Every batch was made with love, care and a promise of purity, and soon, Shuddh Swad was born.

From r ejection to r ecognition

The start was tough. For the first two months, Shuddh Swad didn’t get even a single order. Friends and neighbours called it a childish idea. But the duo refused to give up. They continued to innovate, improved packaging and began sharing their journey on Instagram, from mixing dough to packing their first orders.

Slowly but surely, people started noticing. Their story resonated with those who missed homemade snacks and trusted clean, small-batch brands. Orders started coming in, first from local areas, then from all over India.

Today, Shuddh Swad has served over 3 lakh customers and grown into a Rs 1 crore brand, delivering nostalgia-packed snacks across the country.

What began as a small dream in a modest Bihar kitchen is now a powerful symbol of how determination, passion and love for tradition can turn even a humble thekua into a nationwide success.