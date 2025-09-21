Hot flashes while on your period; should you worry?

There may be other reasons why this common symptom of menopause appears a little earlier in your life.

A sudden feeling of heat in a woman's face, chest, or neck, along with red skin and a rapid heartbeat, is a telltale sign of hot flashes. You may have noticed these symptoms in women in their 40s or 50s. But women who haven't yet reached menopause can also experience sudden heat, especially in the upper body. So, what causes hot flashes during menstruation? It may be related to how your body regulates temperature, especially due to hormonal changes during your menstrual cycle. There may be other reasons why this common symptom of menopause appears a little earlier in your life.

What are hot flashes?

These are sudden, intense feelings of heat that can occur throughout the body, but are most commonly felt in the face, neck, and chest. They are often accompanied by other symptoms like a rapid heartbeat, sweating, and facial flushing. The feeling of heat can last from a few seconds to several minutes, and chills may return after the body cools down.

These are often associated with hormonal changes, especially during menopause. According to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Mid-Life Health, more than 80 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause, which marks the end of menstruation. However, hot flashes can also be caused by hormonal fluctuations during menstruation or pregnancy.

Causes of hot flashes during menstruation

Hot flashes during menstruation can be caused by various factors:

1. Hormonal Fluctuations

The menstrual cycle involves changes in estrogen and progesterone levels. These fluctuations, especially the drop in estrogen levels before and during menstruation, can trigger hot flashes. Experts say, "When estrogen levels decrease, the hypothalamus, which regulates body temperature, can cause the body to feel overheated, leading to hot flashes."

2. Premature Ovarian Insufficiency

Premature ovarian insufficiency, or POI, is a condition in which the ovaries are affected. Their job is to release eggs during menstruation, but in the case of POI, the ovaries either stop releasing eggs or do not release them frequently. Sometimes, POI, which can affect women of any age, causes common symptoms of menopause. Therefore, hot flashes during menstruation may be due to POI. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, approximately 1 in 100 women with POI experience hot flashes before the age of 40.

3. Perimenopause

Perimenopause, the transitional phase leading to menopause, is characterised by irregular hormone levels, especially estrogen. Feelings of heat and sweating are common during perimenopause, which often begins in women after age 40.

4. Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety can trigger your body's fight-or-flight response and cause increased levels of adrenaline and other stress hormones. These hormones can interfere with the hypothalamus's ability to regulate body temperature, leading to feelings of heat or hot flashes during menstruation.

