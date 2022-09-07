Hot Flashes, Anxiety and Menopause: causes, symptoms and triggers

Hot flash causes physical sensation and discomfort in the body.

Menopause is a natural event, which women mostly face in their late 40s or early 50s. Menopause takes place after your ovulations mark the end of your fertile period.

Menopause symptoms can affect physical, sexual, and general well-being. It affects 70% of women. One of the most common symptoms and well-known symptoms of menopause is hot flashes or hot flashes. Hot flashes are the most common symptoms of menopause. Hot flashes typically start with menopause and can end when you’re post-menopausal or last the rest of your life. The most treatment of menopause is hormone replacement therapy which is also considered one of the most effective therapies.

What are hot flashes?

Hot flashes are the sudden rages of heat that brush up women's upper body and cause reddened faces, flushed faces, and sweating at night. The other symptoms of menopause are vaginal dryness and urinary urgency insomnia and mood swings.

It also causes physical sensation and discomfort in the body. Over 70% of women experience hot flashes during menopause.

During this time ovaries starts producing less estrogen. And estrogen is the hormone that is responsible for producing these changes in the body which also affects your body’s ability to control its own temperature.

Menopause and anxiety- cause

Most women develop hot flashes in their early 40s, often as they get close to menopause. If you’re in your mid-to-late-40s and have never had a panic attack before, then these are flashes that are related to being perimenopausal.

Hot flashes usually start in the face, neck, or chest. While a panic attack can make your face flushed and reddened, it’s far more apt to make your palms or underarms sweat.

Feeling hot or flushed is a common symptom of anxiety. Along with the panic or stress, a person may feel a sudden sensation of heat, similar to that of a hot flash. This happens due to the changes in the hormones.

Triggers

Both panic attacks and menopausal hot flashes can come on seemingly without warning, at any time of day—or night. (Night sweats are hot flashes that happen while you’re snoozing; however, anxiety can cause nighttime sweating as well.) For people who get frequent panic attacks, there are often noticeable patterns: Someone who is claustrophobic, for instance, might find that they have panic attacks more often in crowded or tight spaces.

Symptoms

No matter how much you sweat, how flushed your face is, or how sudden it comes on, the biggest clue has to do with your emotional state. While someone who’s having a panic attack might not understand what’s going on (especially if they haven’t had one before), they will still have a deep sense of fear or danger.