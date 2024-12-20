The promo showcases Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in animated avatars, set against a high-tech, sci-fi backdrop.

Fans of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are eagerly awaiting the release of their upcoming film Game Changer, which is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. To build excitement, the makers have shared a 39-second promo for the single "Dhop". Composed by Thaman S., with vocals by Roshini JKV and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, the promo features an upbeat, funky track and offers fans a glimpse into the futuristic visuals of the song.

The promo showcases Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in animated avatars, set against a high-tech, sci-fi backdrop. While the visuals have drawn praise, it’s Kiara’s outfit that has become the centre of attention.

In the promo, Kiara sports a striking all-red latex co-ord set, paired with sparkly boots and styled with high ponytails. As the clip progresses, her look shifts to a feather-sleeved top and a mini skirt covered in large mermaid sequins. While the outfit is meant to add a fun and bold element to the promo, it has faced harsh criticism from viewers online.

Backlash from Fans on Social Media

The release of the Dhop promo quickly sparked a wave of negative reactions from netizens. Comments poured in, questioning the outfit’s suitability for the occasion. “Please, someone rescue Kiara,” one user posted, while another on Reddit humorously compared the set-up to a school project, saying, “Aisa toh school-college projects ke liye banate they yeh ppt set up just for fun.” Some fans expressed their disappointment, with one stating, "This looks so bad that it makes me want to cry."

Critics didn’t hold back, with one commenting, "This is by far worse than any flower pot role Kiara has ever played." Another added, “This is so bad it’s literally embarrassing.”

Despite the backlash, anticipation for the full song release on December 22, 2024, remains high. Fans are curious whether Kiara’s outfit will continue to dominate the conversation or if the track itself will become the main talking point. As Game Changer approaches its theatrical release, all eyes will be on whether the controversy over Kiara's look fades or becomes a key aspect of the film’s buzz.