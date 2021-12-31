Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio

As the new year approaches, joy is accompanied by worry about how the year will unfold and what may occur. Astrology uses your sun sign and stars to try to answer all of your queries. To understand how your year will go in general, look at these astrological predictions for New Year 2022.

Gemini- In 2022, this sun sign will have fresh prospects. A wonderful addition to the family is anticipated from mid-April to mid-July, and solid relationships within the family will be maintained. You may spend more time with your family. For those who are single, this year may offer you your spouse if you overcome a few challenges. For you and your parents, health should be a top priority.

Cancer- This year will be better than the previous ones. In the middle of the year, new opportunities emerge. Good relationship with your seniors or decision makers is recommended if you want to advance or stay steady in your job. A few troubles in love life have also been predicted, therefore third-party meddling must be avoided.

Leo- The beginning of the year may bring a boost to your profession and business. In 2022, you will be able to vanquish your opponents. Relationships may suffer difficulties prior to April, but these issues will be resolved afterwards. On the subject of health, this year may not be the finest. According to the prediction, you and your family may experience health problems.

Scorpio- With hard work, this year will bring you your dreams. Relationships with loved ones may improve and become more stable. In the year 2022, single people may find their ideal companion. The second half of the year will be superior to the first. Unmarried couples may marry, and a beneficial outcome may result.