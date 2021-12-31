Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Libra

As the new year approaches, happiness is tempered by apprehension about how the year will unfold and what might happen. Astrology tries to answer all of your questions based on your sun sign and stars. Check out these astrological predictions for New Year 2022 to see how your year will go overall.

Aries- This year could be a turning point for you. There will be a slew of professional opportunities from May until October. This year, you might get lucky and find a spouse. Unmarried persons may marry, and overall health will be fine. Although your mother and wife's health would demand a little more attention. Money could be used for religious purposes.

Taurus- The year 2022 may bring new obstacles as well as chances for this solar sign. If you are single, you may be able to find a companion soon. This year, you'll need to pay close attention to your family's health.

Virgo- The year 2022 may provide progress in areas where it is needed for this solar sign. People who have jobs will get their due and students will perform well in competitive exams. It's possible that you'll have to be cautious with your money. There will be a change in the way of life after April. In terms of relationships, if you want to have a love marriage, this year may be the year to do so. The beginning of the year could be challenging and some people may try to mislead you.

Libra- In terms of career, this year may prove to be advantageous for this sun sign. The second part of the year may present some challenges, therefore working as a team is recommended. To ensure that everything goes smoothly in a relationship, a solid sense of judgement is essential. This year will be good for your health, but a weight increase is expected, so a workout routine will be beneficial.