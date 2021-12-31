Horoscope 2022: Astrological predictions for Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, Pieces

As the new year approaches, excitement is mixed with apprehension about how the year will unfold and what might happen. Astrology attempts to answer all of your questions by analyzing your sun sign and stars. Look at these astrological predictions for New Year 2022 to get a sense of how your year will go overall.

Sagittarius- This year's financial situation for this sun sign will be stable. In 2022, unfinished tasks may be completed. Any large investment should be approached with caution, since it may result in a loss or a problem. In terms of your family's well-being, this year will be a nice one for you. Marriage or the birth of a kid could bring you good fortune. In 2020, your health should be your first priority.

Capricorn- In terms of work and business, this year will be favourable for this sun sign. In order to get a promotion or advance in your career, you must work as part of a team.

In terms of your marital or love life, it will be solid; yet, there may be some troubles in your family life as a whole.

Aquarius- This year might be potentially well for you financially. If you are a business person then you might travel a lot and a few ups and downs might be seen if your have a private office job. As far as health is concerned, you will have to take care of your legs and not let them get injured.

Pieces- On the job front, this sun sign may have to travel on a project before April. If you run a business, you will see growth despite the competition. Your family life will be wonderful, and all of the tasks relating to your marriage will be completed. This year, you may also be blessed with a child and your family may be involved in religious activities.