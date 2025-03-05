A significant part of Singh’s weight loss plan included a nutrient-rich green juice that helped boost metabolism and burn calories.

Rapper and music artist Honey Singh stunned everyone with his incredible weight loss transformation. He successfully dropped 18 kgs, reducing his weight from 95 kgs to 77 kgs. Achieving such a drastic change requires strong determination, consistency, and a well-balanced fitness routine. His trainer, Arun Kumar, shared insights into the diet and workout plan that contributed to Singh’s impressive transformation, highlighting a special green drink that played a key role in his journey.

Honey Singh’s weight loss

A significant part of Singh’s weight loss plan included a nutrient-rich green juice that helped boost metabolism and burn calories. According to his trainer, consuming this drink on an empty stomach ensured maximum absorption of essential nutrients. The ingredients of the juice included:

Beetroot – Packed with antioxidants, improves blood flow.

Packed with antioxidants, improves blood flow. Amla – High in Vitamin C, supports digestion and fat loss.

High in Vitamin C, supports digestion and fat loss. Cucumber – Aids hydration and detoxification.

Aids hydration and detoxification. Carrots – Promotes digestion while supplying essential vitamins.

Promotes digestion while supplying essential vitamins. Coriander leaves – Helps boost digestion and metabolism.

Honey Singh’s diet regimen

His diet plan was designed to complement his workout routine and ensure a sustainable fat loss process. His daily meals consisted of:

Morning: A glass of green juice followed by blended vegetables or their pulp to add fiber.

A glass of green juice followed by blended vegetables or their pulp to add fiber. Lunch: Boiled chicken with rice, providing a balanced mix of protein and carbohydrates.

Boiled chicken with rice, providing a balanced mix of protein and carbohydrates. Evening: Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to maintain metabolism.

Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to maintain metabolism. Dinner: A portion of green vegetables or soup for fiber and essential nutrients.

To optimise his results, Singh completely eliminated processed foods, sugar, and alcohol, relying solely on a natural and wholesome diet.

Workout routine

Alongside a well-structured diet, Singh followed an intense workout regime. His fitness routine included:

Strength training to build muscle and boost metabolism.

Cardio exercises to accelerate fat burning and improve stamina.

High-rep training to enhance endurance and encourage fat loss.

With a combination of a disciplined diet, a powerful green drink, and a rigorous workout routine, Honey Singh managed to achieve a remarkable weight loss transformation, proving that with dedication and the right approach, achieving fitness goals is possible.

Also read: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani keep it simple yet elegant in layered ensembles during New York visit