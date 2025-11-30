Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days

Homemade chicken soup is a warm, nutritious, and immune-boosting meal. Made with chicken, vegetables, and simple spices, it soothes sore throats, eases congestion, and provides protein and vitamins to keep the body healthy and energised.

Chicken soup is one of the most comforting and nutritious meals you can have, especially during cold or rainy weather. People have been using this comforting, warm dish for generations due to its health benefits as well as its flavour. It is full of nutrients that maintain the body's strength and boost the immune system.

Ingredients:

You'll need chicken, either boneless or with bones, to make this nutritious and immune-boosting soup. Chicken adds flavour and protein. Fresh veggies like carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, and celery are also necessary because they give the soup natural sweetness, vitamins, and minerals. Add a little salt and black pepper to taste, and use water or chicken stock as the base. For additional flavour and aroma, optional ingredients like fresh coriander leaves or a few whole spices can be added at the end. Together, these basic ingredients produce a hearty, nourishing, and cosy soup that is ideal for any day.

How to make it:

To make the chicken soup, start by washing and cutting the chicken and chopping all the vegetables. Add the chicken, vegetables, garlic, and ginger to a big pot filled with water or chicken stock. Add salt, black pepper, and any optional herbs or spices to taste. Once the mixture reaches a boil, lower the heat and simmer it until the chicken is cooked through and the flavours meld. When finished, you can add fresh coriander leaves as a garnish and serve the soup hot for a cosy, nutritious, and warm meal that strengthens immunity.

When to eat and its benefits:

When you're feeling under the weather, on chilly or rainy days, or whenever you want a light, healthful meal, chicken soup is ideal. It keeps you hydrated, relieves congestion, and soothes sore throats when consumed warm. While the vegetables add vitamins and antioxidants to boost your immunity, the chicken offers protein and minerals that promote general health. Consuming this soup on a regular basis will keep you feeling warm, nourished, and energised throughout the season, help your body fight infections, and speed up your recovery from illness.