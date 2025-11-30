FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop': Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act, calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost' | Viral video

Election Commission extends SIR deadline in 12 states/UTs by...; check new date here

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore

Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...

Jawan producer reveals how Shah Rukh Khan film avoided clash with Gadar 2, Jailer, Animal for Rs 75 crore opening: 'We didn't want...'

Malaika Arora defies age as she dazzles ramp in sparkling red dress with bold cutouts, SEE pics

NHRC's BIG direction against unsafe sleeper buses, orders states to remove...

Bank Holiday from December 1-7: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Meet Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath who went from homelessness to Bollywood fame: A look at music composer's journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop': Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act, calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost' | Viral video

Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act - Watch video

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore

Tere Ishk Mein box office day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints Rs 33 crore

Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days

Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days

Homemade chicken soup is a warm, nutritious, and immune-boosting meal. Made with chicken, vegetables, and simple spices, it soothes sore throats, eases congestion, and provides protein and vitamins to keep the body healthy and energised.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chicken soup is one of the most comforting and nutritious meals you can have, especially during cold or rainy weather. People have been using this comforting, warm dish for generations due to its health benefits as well as its flavour. It is full of nutrients that maintain the body's strength and boost the immune system.

Ingredients:

You'll need chicken, either boneless or with bones, to make this nutritious and immune-boosting soup. Chicken adds flavour and protein. Fresh veggies like carrots, onions, garlic, ginger, and celery are also necessary because they give the soup natural sweetness, vitamins, and minerals. Add a little salt and black pepper to taste, and use water or chicken stock as the base. For additional flavour and aroma, optional ingredients like fresh coriander leaves or a few whole spices can be added at the end. Together, these basic ingredients produce a hearty, nourishing, and cosy soup that is ideal for any day.

How to make it:

To make the chicken soup, start by washing and cutting the chicken and chopping all the vegetables. Add the chicken, vegetables, garlic, and ginger to a big pot filled with water or chicken stock. Add salt, black pepper, and any optional herbs or spices to taste. Once the mixture reaches a boil, lower the heat and simmer it until the chicken is cooked through and the flavours meld. When finished, you can add fresh coriander leaves as a garnish and serve the soup hot for a cosy, nutritious, and warm meal that strengthens immunity.

Also read: December 2025 festival calendar: Christmas to Utpanna Ekadashi; check full list here

When to eat and its benefits:

When you're feeling under the weather, on chilly or rainy days, or whenever you want a light, healthful meal, chicken soup is ideal. It keeps you hydrated, relieves congestion, and soothes sore throats when consumed warm. While the vegetables add vitamins and antioxidants to boost your immunity, the chicken offers protein and minerals that promote general health. Consuming this soup on a regular basis will keep you feeling warm, nourished, and energised throughout the season, help your body fight infections, and speed up your recovery from illness.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dhurandhar is now confirmed flop': Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act, calling Chavundi Daiva 'female ghost' | Viral video
Ranveer Singh slammed for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara act - Watch video
Election Commission extends SIR deadline in 12 states/UTs by...; check new date here
Election Commission extends SIR deadline in 12 states/UTs by...; check new date
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore
Tere Ishk Mein box office day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints Rs 33 crore
Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity: Know step-by-step recipes perfect for winter days
Homemade chicken soups for improving immunity
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance gets Rs 28282 crore in just 5 days from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement