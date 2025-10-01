Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter reveals his dramatic weight loss journey and how he immersed himself in village life for his role

Ishaan Khatter underwent a major physical transformation for his role in Homebound, shedding 5-10 kg to authentically portray a village boy. Beyond losing weight, he immersed himself in rural life to bring realism and depth to his character.

Ishaan Khatter’s journey from portraying the regal Prince Aviraaj Singh in The Royals to playing the humble Mohammed Shoaib Ali in Homebound involved a remarkable physical transformation. To authentically portray a village boy, Khatter intentionally reduced his muscle mass, shedding between 5 to 10 kilograms over two months. This change wasn’t about achieving a 'perfect body' but about making his appearance natural and believable for the character’s rural lifestyle.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan highlighted that the goal was to make the actors look like ordinary village boys rather than gym-toned stars. This focus on realism was crucial for the film’s authenticity, helping audiences connect with the characters and their environment. Khatter’s transformation is a testament to the attention to detail and dedication that go into bringing characters to life on screen.

Commitment beyond looks

Khatter’s dedication extended beyond physical changes. He spent time in rural locations in Madhya Pradesh, where the story is set, to better understand the environment of his character. By observing the local lifestyle, consuming regional cuisine, and adapting to the community’s dialect and habits, he was able to bring a level of authenticity to his performance that went beyond just appearance.

This holistic approach highlights the depth of Khatter’s commitment to his craft. His willingness to undergo physical changes and immerse himself in the character’s environment showcases the effort required for authentic storytelling. The transformation not only made his role convincing but also demonstrated the lengths actors go to fully embody a character and deliver a truly immersive cinematic experience.