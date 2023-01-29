Home remedies to get instant relief from acidity during periods

Representational image

Those 5 days of periods are painful for every woman. Some women go through unbearable pain in the stomach during their periods, while some women have less pain. Many women also get vomiting, headache and fever in addition to abdominal pain. Along with this, weakness is also felt. For this reason, these days women are asked to take special care of themselves. Many times some women have such unbearable pain that they have to take medicine immediately. If you also want instant relief from pain during periods or menstruation, then some home remedies can help you with this. By adopting these home remedies, you will get immediate relief from the problem of stomach pain.

Apply asafetida on the navel

Asafoetida is very beneficial. Very few people would know that asafoetida gives instant relief from stomach pain. For this, just take a pinch of asafoetida and add one or two drops of water to it. Mix it and fill it in the navel. Along with this, apply it around the navel. Even after a few minutes of doing this, you will get relief from stomach pain.

Basil leaves

Tulsi leaf is also the best remedy to relieve stomach pain. For this, just take 4-5 basil leaves and boil them well while making tea. Drinking this tea will also give you relief from stomach pain.

Ginger

Apart from cold and cough, ginger is also beneficial in stomach pain. For this, just pour a glass of water into the pan. Put a piece of ginger in this water and boil it. When the water remains half, turn off the gas. Let this water cool slightly and drink. This will give relief in stomach pain.

Oregano

Consuming ajwain also provides relief from stomach pain. Actually, most women have acidity problems in abdominal pain. In such a situation, you can take celery with water.

Water bottle training

In stomach pain, fomentation with a water bottle is also beneficial. During this, the swelling also occurs in the stomach of women, due to which pain starts in the stomach. In such a situation, if women use period water from a bottle, then they will get relief in stomach pain.