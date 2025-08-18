Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident

Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness

Will INDIA bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How can CEC be removed from office?

Meerat Disturbing Video: Over 10 people brutally kicking and beating an army man on his way to join duty in Kashmir goes VIRAL - Reason will shock you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'

Trump aide explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says,

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova dies in car accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega reveals her simple yet effective beauty secrets. She relies on tea tree oil to calm redness and a clay mask for exfoliation, keeping her skin smooth, radiant, and glowing. Her routine proves that consistency is the key to youthful skin.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

TRENDING NOW

The Wednesday fame Jenna Ortega has become one of Hollywood’s most admired young stars, not just for her acting talent but also for her flawless, glowing skin. Fans often wonder how she maintains such a radiant look despite her busy schedule filled with shoots, travel, and red-carpet appearances. Recently, Jenna revealed some of her go-to skincare secrets, and they’re refreshingly simple.

Soothe redness with natural tea tree oil.

One of Jenna Ortega’s favourite skincare steps is using a calming facial tea tree oil to reduce redness and irritation. Known for its hydrating and soothing properties, tea tree oil helps maintain her skin’s natural balance. By keeping her complexion calm and nourished, she ensures her skin looks healthy both on and off the screen.

Masking for exfoliation and glow

In addition to oils, Jenna Ortega swears by regular clay masks. Instead of harsh scrubs, she prefers gentle exfoliating masks that remove dead skin cells and reveal a smoother, brighter surface. This simple routine not only enhances her glow but also helps her makeup sit flawlessly during filming and public events.

Consistency over complexity

What makes Jenna Ortega’s skincare routine stand out is its simplicity. Rather than relying on dozens of products, she focuses on consistent care—hydrating, soothing, and gently exfoliating. Her balanced approach proves that achieving glowing skin doesn’t always require complicated steps.

Healthy lifestyle choices

Beyond skincare products, Jenna Ortega also emphasises lifestyle habits that reflect on her skin. Staying hydrated, eating nutritious meals, and getting enough rest are key factors she credits for maintaining her youthful look.

For fans looking to achieve skin like Jenna Ortega, the message is clear: keep it simple, stay consistent, and choose products that nurture rather than overwhelm your skin. Whether it’s calming tea tree oil for redness or exfoliating clay mask for a radiant finish, her beauty secrets are easy to follow and highly effective.

ALSO READ: Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Jasprit Bumrah play in Asia Cup 2025? Star pacer updates BCCI about his availability status
Will Bumrah play in Asia Cup 2025? Star pacer updates BCCI about his status
'Miracle Of God...': WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went viral—It's the longest venomous snake in the world!
WATCH this terrifying video of an 18-foot-long king cobra that went VIRAL
The Bengal Files trailer: Vivek Agnihotri vows to expose haunting, forgotten chapter of Hindu genocide
The Bengal Files trailer: Vivek Agnihotri vows to expose haunting chapter
Struggling with Job Interviews? Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has the perfect answer to ‘why should we hire you’
Struggling with Job Interviews? Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has the perfect
BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'
BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE