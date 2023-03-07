Holika Dahan 2023 today: WhatsApp wishes, greetings and messages to wish your loved ones happy Holi

File photo

Hindus celebrate Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan or Kamudu pyre, the day before badi Holi or Dhulendi. To symbolise the triumph of good over evil, a bonfire is lit as part of the Choti Holi celebration. Today (March 7, 2023) Choti Holi or Holika Dahan will be celebrated this year.

Happy choti holi, Holika Dahan 2023 Wishes, messages and greetings

1. If wishes come in rainbow colours, then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Holi!

2. May your life be coloured with joy, fun, happiness, friendship and love. Happy Holi!

3. Auspicious red. Sunkissed gold. Soothing silver. Pretty purple. Blissful blue. Forever green. I wish you and your family the most colourful Holi.

4. Rango ke tyohar mein sabhi rango ki ho bharmar,

Dher saari khushiyon se bhara ho aapka sansar,

Yahi dua hai bhagwan se hamari har bar,

Holi Mubarak ho mere yaar!

5. Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

6. Niklo galiyo me bana kar toli

bhiga do aaj har ek ki jholi

koi muskara de to use gale laga lo

warna nikal lo, Laga ke rang keh ke HAPPY HOLI!

7. Pink for Love and Beauty,

Red for Courage and Vitality,

Yellow for Joy and Happiness,

Blue for Spirituality and Peace,

Gold for Prosperity and Wisdom,

Green for Fertility and Well-being,

And White for Purity and Cleanliness.

Have a colourful Holi!

8. Gulaal ka Rang, Gubaaro ki Maar,

Suraj kee Kirne, Khushiyo kee Bahaar,

Chand kee Chandni, Apno ka Pyaar,

Mubaarak ho Aapko Rango ka Tyohaar.

Happy Holi!

9. Celebrating the colours of our beautiful relationship,

I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life.

Have a colourful Holi!

10. Aise manana Holi ka tyohar

Pichkari se barse sirf pyar.

Ye hai mauka apno se gale mitane ka

To gulal or rang lekar ho jao taiyar

HAPPY HOLI!