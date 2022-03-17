Holika Dahan 2022: Know shubh mahurat, puja vidhi, samagri for today

Holi, the festival of happiness, joy, and gaiety, has just arrived. The festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon of Falgun month. This year the festival of Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022.

So, let us know the auspicious time, mantra, and worship method of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan 2022: Shubh Mahurat

The shubh mahurat of Holika Dahan falls at Purnima (full moon). The puja will start from 9:16 pm to 10:16 pm. During this hour, one should light the effigy, take a round of the sacred fire, and pray for the happiness, well-being, and prosperity of mankind.

Rangwali Holi will be played the next day on Friday, 18 March 2022.

The story behind Holika Dahan 2022

By lighting the bonfire on the occasion of Holika Dahan, people celebrate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in the Lord, over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Holika.

King Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son Bhakt Prahlad, as he disagrees to become King's devotee and consider him as the Lord. Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. Holika possessed a shawl that protects her from fire. She lures Prahlad to sit with her in a huge bonfire. Holika tried to cover herself with the shawl, but miraculously, the shawl flew away and covered Prahlad, exposing Holika to fire. Thus Lord Vishnu saved Prahlad, and Holika was burnt to death.

Holika Dahan 2022: Puja Samagri

A bowl of water, garland made of cow dung, roli (kumkum), akshata (whole grain rice), incense sticks and incense, flowers, raw cotton thread, piece of turmeric, whole moong lentils, batasha, gulal powder, coconut, new grain (wheat).

Holika Dahan 2022: How to perform puja?

Keep all the above-mentioned ingredients on a plate. After this, clean the place where Holika is to be worshipped. While worshiping, sit facing north or east. Now, make idols of Holika and Prahlad from cow dung. After this, offer all the things kept on the plate in Holika Puja. Offer sweets and fruits in it. After this, worship Lord Narasimha. In the end, circumambulate Holika 7 times.