Holika Dahan 2022: Know historical significance, shubh mahurat, importance of bonfire before Holi

Read the importance of Holika Dahan, the history behind lighting the bonfire, and what does it symbolise.

Before we indulge ourselves in the vibrant world of colours. Before we play Holi with our family and friends, we have to pay respects to Lord. This ritual is called Holika Dahan, and we celebrate the dahan by putting the effigy of Holika into the fire.

The history of Holika Dahan

Chhoti Holi will be celebrated across India on Thursday (March 17). On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil. By lighting the bonfire, people celebrate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in the Lord, over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Holika.

King Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son Bhakt Prahlad, as he disagrees to become King's devotee and consider him as the Lord. Hiranyakashipu asked his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. Holika possessed a shawl that protects her from fire. She lures Prahlad to sit with her in a huge bonfire. Holika tried to cover herself with the shawl, but miraculously, the shawl flew away and covered Prahlad, exposing Holika to fire. Thus Lord Vishnu saved Prahlad, and Holika was burnt to death.

Before the puja begins, people take bath and wear fresh clothes. They also keep the 'puja thali' ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, turmeric, Kumkum, sandalwood, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal. In the evening, these are offered to the bonfire during the Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat.

Mahurat of Hoilka Dahan

The shubh mahurat of Holika Dahan falls at Purnima (full moon). So, the pooja starts from 17th March 9:16 PM to 10:16 PM. During this hour, we should light the effigy, take a round of the sacred fire, and pray for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of mankind.

Purnima tithi

The Purnima tithi starts on 17 March, at 1:29 PM, and it will end on 18 March at 12:47 PM.