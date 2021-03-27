Holika Dahan 2021: Shubh Muhurat, timings, puja vidhi, significance of Narasimha Maha Mantra

Chhoti Holi will be celebrated across India on Sunday (March 28). On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil. By lighting the bonfire, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad's faith in God over the evil intentions of his father Hiranyakashipu and his aunt Holika.

Before the puja begins, people take bath and wear fresh clothes. They also keep the 'puja thali' ready with essentials ingredients such as a Kalash of water, turmeric, Kumkum, sandalwood, rice grains, flowers, coconut, jaggery and gulal.

In the evening, these are offered to the bonfire during the Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat.

Holika Dahan Purnima Tithi:The Purnima Tithi begins at 3:27 am on March 28 and ends at 12:17 am on March 29.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat:The Holika Dahan ritual is usually performed during Pradosh Kaal but not when Bhadra Mukha prevails, according to the experts in the field. The ideal time to do the Holika Dahan is between 6:37 pm to 8:56 pm on March 28, this year.

Bhadra Kaal on Holika Dahan:The Bhadra Punchha is between 10:13 AM to 11:16 am, and Bhadra Mukha is between 11:16 am to 01:00 pm. Holika Dahan must not be performed during Bhadra Mukha period.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a festival that is celebrated in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar. Holi marks the end of winter and usually falls in Feb-March in the Gregorian calendar and falls on the last full moon day in the lunar calendar.

Narasimha Maha Mantra:

Ugram Veeram Maha Vishnum Jwalantam Sarvato Mukham

Nrisimham Bheeshanam Bhadram Mritoymrityum Namamyaham

Chanting of Narasimha Maha Mantra during Holika Dahan rituals is considered to be auspicious and can be helpful in seeking blessings of the Lord.

As you chant the Narasimha mantra, take Parikrama or Pradakshina (circumambulation) of the bonfire. Keep pouring water from the Kalash as you walk around the Holika.