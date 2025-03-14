Wondering how to get rid of the bhang hangover? Here are few remedies that can help you reduce the effect of bhang.

Holi is a festival of colours that brings joy, love, and happiness. People celebrate with music, colours, and tasty snacks while marking the victory of good over evil. Like every Indian festival, Holi is also known for its special food. Gujiya, papdi chaat, and other festive treats are enjoyed, along with drinks like thandai and kanji. Bhang, a paste made from cannabis, is often mixed into these drinks or food for its relaxing effects. However, having too much can lead to a hangover, making you feel dizzy and uncomfortable.

1. Hydrate Yourself

Drinking plenty of water is the best way to flush out toxins from your body. Coconut water, lemon water, and herbal teas can also help in rehydration and restoring lost electrolytes.

2. Eat Light and Nutritious Food

Consuming light meals like khichdi, curd rice, or fruits can ease digestion. Bananas, in particular, help replenish potassium levels and reduce nausea.

3. Get Enough Rest

A good sleep allows your body to recover from the after-effects of bhang. If you’re feeling uneasy, take short naps to regain energy.

4. Drink Lemon or Ginger Tea

Lemon juice and ginger are known for their detoxifying properties. A warm cup of lemon or ginger tea can reduce headaches, nausea, and dizziness.

5. Take a Refreshing Shower

A cold or lukewarm shower can refresh your senses and make you feel more awake. Adding a few drops of essential oils like peppermint or eucalyptus can further enhance the effect.

While bhang is a festive treat, it’s important to consume it in moderation. If symptoms persist or worsen, seeking medical advice is recommended. Stay safe and enjoy Holi responsibly!

