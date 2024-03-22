Twitter
Madgaon Express movie review: Kunal Kemmu gives new lease to comedy genre with Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash's laugh riot

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

Delhi Metro service timings changed for Holi 2024; check revised timings here

Madgaon Express public review: Netizens hail Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, call film 'rebirth of comedy in Bollywood'

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

Lifestyle

Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated across India

In this article, let's explore how the festival of colours is celebrated in various parts of India.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Holi 2024: The joyous festival of Holi is fast approaching, eagerly awaited by many across India. Falling on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically in February or March, this year it will be joyfully observed on Monday, March 25. Holi, known as the festival of colors, is a vibrant occasion celebrated with immense fervor and zest throughout the country. It serves as a jubilant welcome to the arrival of spring, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and fostering unity and love among people.

India's rich cultural tapestry is reflected in the diverse traditions observed during Holi across different states. In this article, let's explore how the festival of colours is celebrated in various parts of India.

Uttar Pradesh: The birthplace of Holi, Uttar Pradesh celebrates the festival with great fervor. In Mathura and Vrindavan, the celebrations start weeks before the actual day of Holi. It is marked by traditional songs, dances, and the famous "Lathmar Holi" where women playfully hit men with sticks.

Punjab: In Punjab, Holi is known as "Hola Mohalla" and is celebrated with martial arts displays, processions, and mock battles. It coincides with the Sikh festival of Hola Mohalla, which follows Holi.

West Bengal: In West Bengal, Holi is known as "Dol Jatra" or "Dol Purnima." It is celebrated with the worship of Lord Krishna and Radha, followed by processions where people smear each other with colors.

Gujarat: In Gujarat, Holi is celebrated with the tradition of "Holi Dahan" on the night before the main day, where bonfires are lit to symbolize the burning of evil. The next day is celebrated with colors and water.

Maharashtra: Holi in Maharashtra is celebrated with the tradition of breaking the pot filled with buttermilk, known as "Dahi Handi." People form human pyramids to reach and break the pot, which is usually hung high above the ground.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, Holi is celebrated with a lot of traditional fervor. The celebrations include folk music, dances like the Ghoomar and Gair, and the throwing of colors.

Bihar: In Bihar, Holi is celebrated with rituals like Holika Dahan and the smearing of colors. People also prepare special sweets like "malpua" and "gujiya" to mark the occasion.

South India: While Holi isn't as widely celebrated in South India compared to the North, some regions like parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu do observe the festival, especially among certain communities. In some areas, it's celebrated as "Kama Dahanam" or "Kaman Pandigai."

