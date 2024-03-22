Holi 2024: History of the festival of colours; here's why it is celebrated

As the festival of colours approaches the entire nation gears up to immerse themselves in celebrations. Know the history of Holi here.

Holi, the festival of colours is associated with multiple stories and a huge history behind it. Holi is one of the popular Hindu festivals that mainly signifies the victory of good over evil. It is also the festival of love and colours.

This festival is celebrated during the spring season in India which is also the season of harvest. The festival starts on the evening of the Purnima (full moon day) according to the Hindu calendar which falls in the month of March of the Gregorian calendar.

Ancient Indian mythology and culture serve as its foundation, with several legends adding to the colourful tapestry of Holi's past.

The tale of Prahlad and Holika is among the most well-known legends related to Holi. Prahlad's father, King Hiranyakashipu, was a despot who insisted on being worshipped as a god, while Prahlad was a young follower of Lord Vishnu.

The fire-resistant Holika, sister of the monarch, tried to burn Prahlad alive when he refused to worship his father and stayed loyal to lord Vishnu. But Prahlad escaped unscathed by Vishnu's protection, and Holika burned to death. During Holi, bonfires are lit to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and to represent the burning of Holika.

To honour Holika's sacrifice for her brother, a bonfire is lit one day before the Holi festival, which is known as 'Holika Dahan'. People gather around the bonfire to sing, dance and join one another with open hearts.

On the next day, Rangwali Holi is celebrated when people get together in the celebration by practising age-old traditional rituals. Devotees of Lord Vishnu or his incarnation, Lord Krishna, organise grand feats to eat together on the auspicious day.

The fun activities of Lord Krishna are among other tales associated with the festival of colours. Legends have it that during spring, the notorious Krishna would playfully bathe the locals in coloured water and smear them with vibrant powders. Today's Holi celebrations continue this playful color-throwing tradition.

People from different cultures come together on Holi to celebrate joy, love, and unity. One of the most adored and treasured holidays, it serves as a reminder of the value of forgiveness, reconciliation, and the victory of light over darkness.