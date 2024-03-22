Holi 2024: Check out these thandai recipes to celebrate festival of colours

Picture yourself surrounded by laughter, colors, and joy as you celebrate Holi, the festival of colors. What better way to add to the excitement than with a glass of refreshing thandai? Thandai is a special drink enjoyed during Holi, and we've got five amazing recipes for you to try. These recipes will make your Holi celebration even more fun and delicious. Let's dive in and explore these simple yet delightful thandai recipes that are perfect for everyone to enjoy.

Classic Thandai:

This timeless recipe captures the essence of Holi with its rich blend of aromatic spices and creamy texture. To prepare the classic thandai, start by soaking a mixture of almonds, cashews, pistachios, and poppy seeds in water for a few hours. Once soaked, grind them into a smooth paste along with cardamom, fennel seeds, peppercorns, and saffron. Next, mix this paste with chilled milk and sugar to taste. Strain the mixture to remove any coarse particles, and voila! Your classic thandai is ready to be served chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of crushed nuts.

Rose Thandai:

For a floral twist on the traditional thandai, try this delightful rose-infused recipe. Begin by preparing a fragrant rose syrup by simmering fresh rose petals in water with sugar until it forms a thick syrup. Let it cool, then blend it with almonds, cashews, and melon seeds to create a smooth paste. Mix this paste with chilled milk, a dash of rose water, and a pinch of cardamom powder. Strain the mixture to remove any residue, and your refreshing rose thandai is ready to enchant your taste buds.

Chocolate Thandai:

Indulge your sweet tooth with this irresistible fusion of chocolate and thandai flavors. To make chocolate thandai, blend cocoa powder, almonds, cashews, and poppy seeds into a fine paste. Combine this paste with chilled milk, sugar, and a hint of cinnamon powder for an added depth of flavor. Garnish each serving with grated chocolate and crushed pistachios for a decadent twist on the traditional thandai that will leave everyone asking for seconds.

Fruit Punch Thandai:

For a fruity and refreshing variation, whip up a batch of fruit punch thandai that combines the goodness of seasonal fruits with the traditional thandai base. Blend together ripe mangoes, strawberries, and bananas with almonds, cashews, and melon seeds until smooth. Mix this fruity paste with chilled milk, sugar, and a splash of lime juice for a tangy kick. Serve garnished with fresh fruit slices and mint leaves for a vibrant and invigorating treat that is sure to be a hit at your Holi party.

Saffron-Pistachio Thandai:

Elevate your Holi celebrations with this luxurious saffron-pistachio thandai that exudes elegance and sophistication. Begin by soaking saffron strands in warm milk to release their aromatic flavors. Blend together pistachios, almonds, cashews, and poppy seeds into a creamy paste. Combine this paste with the saffron-infused milk, chilled milk, sugar, and a pinch of ground cardamom. Strain the mixture to achieve a smooth consistency, and serve garnished with saffron strands and chopped pistachios for a truly indulgent experience.