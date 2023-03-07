Holi 2023: Why are some women not advised to watch Holika Dahan or do the parikrama? Know here

File Photo

The festival of Holi is celebrated by one and all with friends and family. Holi is one of the most auspicious festivals and celebrates the victory of good over evil. There is another aspect of Holi called Holika Dahan which is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7, 2023 - today.

Holika Dahan is not just a sacred ritual but it can also have a great effect on the planetary conditions. People taking part in Holika Dahan receive the blessings of the Lord.

As per mythology, the fire of Holika has the power to burn down all negativity in one's life. However, it is important to know that certain people must refrain from taking part in Holika Dahan (burning) or parikrama. For such people, even witnessing Holika Dahan can have side effects.

It is believed that newlywed women should avoid participating in the burning ritual or even witness it. Witnessing Holika burning can have a negative impact on a newly wedded women's life. The Holika fire is seen as the burning body of a woman in legends. Therefore, newly married women should abstain from taking part in Holika Dahan.

Watching Holika Dahan can also harm pregnant women. Pregnant women are also advised not to take part in Parikrama as the fire can affect the unborn baby. It is believed that the health of both the unborn child and the mother may get affected if the mother goes to see the Holika fire.

Apart from this, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law are also advised against watching the Holika together. It is believed that watching the fire together can harm their relationship.

(DNA India does not vouch for the authenticity or factual accuracy of this article)