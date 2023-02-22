Search icon
Holi 2023 in Uttar Pradesh's Braj; Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, Gokul: Check full 9-day schedule

As the Braj area (Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul) is Lord Krishna's hometown, Holi in Uttar Pradesh is celebrated for a whole week - a total of 9 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Holi 2023 in Uttar Pradesh's Braj; Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, Gokul: Check full 9-day schedule
Holi

This year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. The celebration of Holi typically lasts for 2 days - March 7 is Holika Dahan and March 8 is colour fights. However, because the Braj area (Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul) is Lord Krishna's hometown, Holi in Uttar Pradesh is celebrated for a whole week - a total of 9 days. In 2023, the celebrations will take place from March 1-March 9. 

If you are looking to celebrate the Holi festivities, you can make Mathura your base and travel to nearby places for the celebrations. 

Holi 2023 Schedule in Uttar Pradesh's Braj area (Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul)

February 27, 2023: Laddoo Holi (Sweets Holi) in Barsara at the Radha Rani Temple also known as Shriji Temple 

(Note: Radha Rani Temple is located on a hilltop. You’ll need to climb more than 100 stairs)

February 28, 2023: Lathmar Holi (Stick Holi) in Barsana on the streets of Radha Rani Temple 

Lord Krishna lived in Nandgaon and fell in love with Radha, who lived in Barsana.

March 1, 2023: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon 

March 3, 2023: Phoolwali Holi (Flower Holi) in Vrindavan and Mathura 

March 4, 2023: Chhadi Mar Holi ('wand beating' Holi) in Gokul 

March 4, 2023: Widow Holi in Vrindavan 

March 7, 2023: Holika Dahan (Effigy Burning) in Mathura 

This year, the Holika Dahan muhurat is from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm on March 7. 

March 8, 2023: Holi (Main Day) in Mathura 

March 9, 2023: Huranga Holi in Baldeo.

