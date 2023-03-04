Holi 2023: This Holi, try these 3 easy recipes of thandai at home to satisfy your cavings

Holi 2023: This Holi, try these 3 easy recipe of thandai at home to satisfy your caving

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on 8 March this year. On the festival of Holi, apart from colours, if anything comes to mind then it is thandai. Thandai on Holi not only looks fun to drink but also makes us dance. A lot of sugar is used in making traditional thandai. Sugar is not only harmful for health but it also increases weight. Now is the time for Holi and also to take care of health, so today we are going to tell you about 3 special healthy thandai recipes. You do not need to put in much effort to make thandai healthy. Let's know how to make healthy thandai at home.

1. Saffron and Almond Thandai

Saffron and almond cold is wonderful in taste. Also, it is considered very beneficial for health. Dietician Shreya Agarwal says that 120 to 140 calories are found in 1 cup of saffron and almond thandai, so it can be consumed without any hesitation. Let's know the recipe of Saffron and Almond Thandai.

Saffron and Almond Thandai Recipe

Ingredients:

Almonds - 15 to 20 pieces

Saffron threads - 5 to 7 pieces

Fennel - 2 teaspoons

Watermelon seeds - 2 teaspoons

Milk - 1 liter

Jaggery - 4 tbsp

Cardamom powder - 2 tsp

Method

First, roast almonds, watermelon seeds, cardamom powder in a pan and grind them.

Now take out 1 liter of milk in a big bowl, put saffron threads in it and leave it for 1 hour.

After 1 hour add ground almond powder to the milk and mix.

Now put jaggery powder in it and keep it in the fridge to store. If you want, you can also serve it by adding ice.

2. Ice Tea Thandai

Although ice tea is consumed in the summer season, but its cold version is also tried on the occasion of Holi. Ice Tea Thandai will not only give a twist to the fun atmosphere of Holi but will also double the fun of playing with colours. According to the dietician, about 80 to 130 calories are found in 1 glass of Ice Tea Thandai. Let's know how ice tea thandai is made.

Ice Tea Thandai Recipe

Ingredients:

Poppy seeds - 2 teaspoons

Normal tea bags - 2 to 3 pieces

Black pepper - 1/2 tsp

Ground almonds - 1 teaspoon

Jaggery or date paste - 2 teaspoons

Water - 2 to 3 glasses

few threads of saffron

Pieces of ice

Method

Heat 3 glasses of water in a pan and put the tea bag in it and prepare it like black tea.

Now add poppy seeds, powdered dates or jaggery and black pepper powder and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Now strain the ice tea with the help of a strainer and store it in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

Grind ice cubes in a glass and add ice tea and serve chilled. You can garnish it by adding ground almonds, saffron threads.

3. Paan Thandai

Paan is also eaten with thandai on the occasion of Holi, so why not give it a twist. You can try paan thandai on the special occasion of Holi. 250 to 300 calories are found in 1 glass of paan thandai. Let's know how to make paan thandai.

Ingredients:

Betel leaves - 2 to 4 pieces

Pistachios - 4 tbsp

Green cardamom - 2 to 3 teaspoons

Saunf - 2 tbsp

Milk - 2 cups

Jaggery - 1 cup

Method

First of all, put betel leaves in a mixer-grinder and grind them finely.

Add milk, green cardamom, fennel and jaggery to betel leaves and mix.

If you find the mixture too thick, you can also add water to it.

Your delicious paan thandai is ready to be served.

Serve thandai in a glass by adding 2 to 4 ice cubes.

Bhang can be easily used in all the thandai recipes given above. Keep in mind that limit the amount of cannabis in Thandai. If there is too much cannabis in Thandai, it can harm you.